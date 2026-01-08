Advertisement. Advertise with us

TIME OUT OTSEGO for FRIDAY, JANUARY 9

Nature Walk with OCCA

OUTDOORS—1-3 p.m. “Homeschool Nature Walk.” Presented by the Otsego County Conservation Association. Registration required. Parslow Road Conservation Area, 127 Parslow Road, Hartwick. (607) 547-4488 or https://www.occainfo.org/calendar/homeschool-nature-walk-4

BOOK CLUB—Read “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Dr. Robin Wall Kimmerer and discuss with the Oneonta Federated Garden Club. Held at 6:30 p.m. on 1/22. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://www.facebook.com/events/3272029156308557/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

BOOK CLUB—Read “Letters from Skye” by Jessica Brockmole and discuss with the group at 6 p.m. on 2/14. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=849306037730113&set=a.182156554445068

BOOK CLUB—Read “The Amalfi Curse” and discuss with the group at 4 p.m. on 1/22. Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1332592115575246&set=a.557428283091637

BOOK CLUB—Read “A Fatal Thing Happened On the Way to the Forum” and discuss with the Hall of Fame Book Group at 5:30 p.m. on 1/27. Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1332592115575246&set=a.557428283091637

BOOK CLUB—Read “The Grapes of Wrath” and discuss with the Banned and Challenged Book Group at 4 p.m. on 1/29. Followed by film screening at 5 p.m. Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1332592115575246&set=a.557428283091637

COFFEE & PUZZLES—10 a.m. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

YOGA—10 a.m. Held each Friday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

SENIOR COFFEE HOUR—10:30 a.m. Coffee, tea, pastries, games, puzzles, special events and good conversation. Held each Friday. Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Highway 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-6600 or https://libraries.4cls.org/hartwick/events/

YOUTH—11 a.m. “Pre-K Story Time with Mary.” Free children’s program, with songs, stories, activities, more. Held each Friday. The Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext. 106 or https://engagedpatrons.org/EventsCalendar.cfm?SiteID=8271

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of Yankee pot roast, boiled potatoes, dill carrots and pudding parfait. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

ARTS GRANTS—Noon. Delaware County Arts Grant Information Session. Presented online via Zoom. Registration required. Roxbury Arts Group. (607) 326-7908 or https://roxburyartsgroup.org/events/novgrants5

BLOOD DRIVE—1-6 p.m. Otego Community, 5 River Street, Otego. RedCrossBlood.org

CONTINUING EDUCATION—1 p.m. Movie—“Play it Again.” Watch a movie and then its remake. Continues 1/16, 1/23 and 1/30. Fees apply; registration required. Presented by the Center for Continuing Adult Learning, 31 Maple Street, Oneonta. (607) 441-7370 or https://www.ccaloneonta.org/forms

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters work on personal projects. No instruction provided. Fees apply. Held 1:30-4:30 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and 6-9 p.m. on Thursday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/Winter2026/OpenStudio8Weeks

BOOK CLUB—5:30 p.m. “Book Club: A Curious Witch’s Year.” Take a year-long journey through the book “A Spell in the Wild: A Year (and Six Centuries) of Magic” by Alice Tarbuck. Free. Group meets second Friday of each month. Mountain Magic Market, 52 Pioneer Street, Cooperstown. (607) 287-7278 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1470804430887486/1470804437554152/

CONCERT—7 p.m. “Northern Soul.” Presented by the West Kortright Center and The Pull. Tickets required. Held at The Carriage House, 76 Main Street, Stamford. (607) 278-5454 or https://www.westkc.org/

Click here to read the FULL CALENDAR

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


Related Articles

Time Out Otsego: 01-08-26

ARTISTS—5-9 p.m. Monthly Artist Meet-Ups. Free and open to the public. Local creatives talk shop, connect and get out of the house. Presented by Community Arts Network of Oneonta at Mitchell Loper’s art studio, 155 Main Street, Studio C, Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/CANOneonta…
January 7, 2026

Time Out Otsego: 01-07-26

STORY TIME—10 a.m. Held each Wednesday. Springfield Library, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center. (315) 858-5802 or http://libraries.4cls.org/springfield/programs-and-events/childrens-and-youth-programs/…
January 6, 2026

Time Out Otsego: 01-06-26

VETERANS—Noon to 2 p.m. Free lunch for veterans. Oneonta Veteran’s Outreach Center, 4 Academy Street, Oneonta. (607) 203-2228 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=122151052508895731&set=a.122109203768895731…
January 5, 2026

PUTTING THE COMMUNITY BACK INTO THE NEWSPAPER

For a limited time, new annual subscriptions to the hard copy of “The Freeman’s Journal” or “Hometown Oneonta” (which also includes unlimited access to AllOtsego.com), or digital-only access to AllOtsego.com, can also give back to one of their favorite Otsego County charitable organizations.

$5.00 of your subscription will be donated to the nonprofit of your choice: Friends of the Feral-TNR, Super Heroes Humane Society, or Susquehanna Society of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals 

Visit our “subscribe” page and select your charity of choice at checkout

SUBSCRIBE