TIME OUT OTSEGO for FRIDAY, JANUARY 9

Nature Walk with OCCA

OUTDOORS—1-3 p.m. “Homeschool Nature Walk.” Presented by the Otsego County Conservation Association. Registration required. Parslow Road Conservation Area, 127 Parslow Road, Hartwick. (607) 547-4488 or https://www.occainfo.org/calendar/homeschool-nature-walk-4

BOOK CLUB—Read “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Dr. Robin Wall Kimmerer and discuss with the Oneonta Federated Garden Club. Held at 6:30 p.m. on 1/22. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://www.facebook.com/events/3272029156308557/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

BOOK CLUB—Read “Letters from Skye” by Jessica Brockmole and discuss with the group at 6 p.m. on 2/14. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=849306037730113&set=a.182156554445068

BOOK CLUB—Read “The Amalfi Curse” and discuss with the group at 4 p.m. on 1/22. Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1332592115575246&set=a.557428283091637

BOOK CLUB—Read “A Fatal Thing Happened On the Way to the Forum” and discuss with the Hall of Fame Book Group at 5:30 p.m. on 1/27. Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1332592115575246&set=a.557428283091637

BOOK CLUB—Read “The Grapes of Wrath” and discuss with the Banned and Challenged Book Group at 4 p.m. on 1/29. Followed by film screening at 5 p.m. Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1332592115575246&set=a.557428283091637

COFFEE & PUZZLES—10 a.m. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

YOGA—10 a.m. Held each Friday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

SENIOR COFFEE HOUR—10:30 a.m. Coffee, tea, pastries, games, puzzles, special events and good conversation. Held each Friday. Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Highway 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-6600 or https://libraries.4cls.org/hartwick/events/

YOUTH—11 a.m. “Pre-K Story Time with Mary.” Free children’s program, with songs, stories, activities, more. Held each Friday. The Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext. 106 or https://engagedpatrons.org/EventsCalendar.cfm?SiteID=8271

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of Yankee pot roast, boiled potatoes, dill carrots and pudding parfait. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

ARTS GRANTS—Noon. Delaware County Arts Grant Information Session. Presented online via Zoom. Registration required. Roxbury Arts Group. (607) 326-7908 or https://roxburyartsgroup.org/events/novgrants5

BLOOD DRIVE—1-6 p.m. Otego Community, 5 River Street, Otego. RedCrossBlood.org

CONTINUING EDUCATION—1 p.m. Movie—“Play it Again.” Watch a movie and then its remake. Continues 1/16, 1/23 and 1/30. Fees apply; registration required. Presented by the Center for Continuing Adult Learning, 31 Maple Street, Oneonta. (607) 441-7370 or https://www.ccaloneonta.org/forms

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters work on personal projects. No instruction provided. Fees apply. Held 1:30-4:30 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and 6-9 p.m. on Thursday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/Winter2026/OpenStudio8Weeks

BOOK CLUB—5:30 p.m. “Book Club: A Curious Witch’s Year.” Take a year-long journey through the book “A Spell in the Wild: A Year (and Six Centuries) of Magic” by Alice Tarbuck. Free. Group meets second Friday of each month. Mountain Magic Market, 52 Pioneer Street, Cooperstown. (607) 287-7278 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1470804430887486/1470804437554152/

CONCERT—7 p.m. “Northern Soul.” Presented by the West Kortright Center and The Pull. Tickets required. Held at The Carriage House, 76 Main Street, Stamford. (607) 278-5454 or https://www.westkc.org/

Click here to read the FULL CALENDAR