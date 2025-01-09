Advertisement. Advertise with us

TIME OUT OTSEGO  for FRIDAY, JANUARY 10

New Years’ Activities at the Library

LIBRARY—1 p.m. “Homeschool Hangout.” Welcome 2025 with stories and a fun New Year’s activity. Held each Friday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

KIDS CONCERT—11 a.m. “Kids Concert Series with Gary Van Slyke.” Free, open to all. Music for ages 0-11, but older folks are welcome. Held each 2nd Friday of the month. Arkell Museum, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext 105 or visit http://www.arkellmuseum.org/

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $10.60 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of ham and scalloped potatoes, peas and carrots, and sugar cookies. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

LIBRARY—Noon. “Stories Come Alive.” Reading for children aged pre-K through third grade. Must be accompanied by a caregiver. Themed craft available after the story. Homeschoolers welcome. Held each Friday. Richfield Springs Public Library, 102 West Main Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-0230 or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064602523166

BLOOD DRIVE—12:30-5:30 p.m. Bassett Medical Center, 1 Atwell Drive, Cooperstown. www.RedCrossBlood.org

