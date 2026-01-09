TIME OUT OTSEGO for SATURDAY, JANUARY 10

Literary Discussion Over Coffee

BOOK DISCUSSION—1-3 p.m. “Lattes and Literature.” The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1358910735971063

ONEONTA FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to noon. Atrium, Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. https://oneontafarmersmarket.org/

COFFEE GROUP—9:15 a.m. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=849306037730113&set=a.182156554445068

COOPERSTOWN FARMERS’ MARKET—10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or https://www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market

THEATER—10-11 a.m. Audition for a role in “Welfarewell,” a comedy by Cat Delaney. Presented by the Catskill Community Players. Showing on 4/17, 4/18 and 4/19. All welcome. Auditions held at The Institute for Spiritual Development, 297 River Street Service Road, Suite 3, Oneonta. info@catskillplayers.org or http://catskillplayers.org/

AGRICULTURE—10 a.m. to noon. “Expanding Farm Sales: Markets, Profits, and Branding—Understanding Your Farm’s Market Channels.” Workshop series helping farmers explore new opportunities. Fees apply; registration required. Presented online or in person at the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Schoharie and Otsego Counties Education Center, 123 Lake Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2536 ext. 226 or https://cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2025/12/01/expanding-farm-sales-markets-profits-branding

YOGA—10 a.m. “Slow Flow Yoga.” All levels welcome. Suggested donation applies. Held each Saturday. Green Earth Health Market, Community Room, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. hello@erinrae.yoga or https://www.greenearthoneonta.com/class-schedule

QUILTING—10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. “Jelly Roll Book Club.” Fees apply; registration required. Leatherstocking Quilts, 155 Main Street, Suite B, Oneonta. (607) 441-3111 or https://leatherstocking-quilts.square.site/classes

CRAFT—11 a.m. “Sit-n-Stitch.” Bring a knit or crochet project to work on or learn the craft. Held second Saturday of each month. Unadilla Public Library, 193 Main Street, Unadilla. (607) 369-3131 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=893306036863833&set=a.244415948419515

GARDENING—1-3 p.m. “Winter Sowing Workshop.” Presented by the Otsego Master Gardener Volunteers. Fees apply; registration required. Southside Mall, Community Room, 5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 547-2536 ext. 235 or https://cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2026/01/10/winter-sowing-workshop

OPERA—1 p.m.; discussion starts 45 minutes prior. “I Puritani.” Live HD broadcast from The Metropolitan Opera. Tickets required Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or https://www.foothillspac.org/2060-2/

SEWING CLASS—1:30-3 p.m. All experience levels welcome. Held every Saturday. The Green Giraffe, 179 Main Street, Unadilla. (607) 369-3234 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=278537215089176&set=a.112626061680293

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters work on personal projects. No instruction provided. Fees apply. Held 1:30-4:30 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and 6-9 p.m. on Thursday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/Winter2026/OpenStudio8Weeks

DANCE—2-4 p.m. “Body and Soul Dance.” Weekly gathering exploring the possibilities of dance. Includes warm-up, improv and group choreography to be performed with a monthly drum circle. Admission by donation to support food programs. Held each Saturday. First Presbyterian Church of Oneonta, 296 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 287-3888 or https://www.facebook.com/groups/1081990997077695

DRUM CIRCLE—2-5 p.m. “Oneonta Drum Circle.” Admission by donation to support local food banks. Held each second Saturday. First Presbyterian Church, 296 Main Street, Oneonta. (303) 406-1738 or https://www.facebook.com/groups/1143332016651131

EXHIBIT OPENING—3-5 p.m. “Tapping the Source.” Featuring works by RAC staff. On view through 1/17. Walter Meade Gallery, Roxbury Arts Center, 5025 Vega Mountain Road, Roxbury. (607) 326-7908 or https://roxburyartsgroup.org/exhibitions/tapping-the-source

