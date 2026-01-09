Advertisement. Advertise with us

TIME OUT OTSEGO for SATURDAY, JANUARY 10

Literary Discussion Over Coffee

BOOK DISCUSSION—1-3 p.m. “Lattes and Literature.” The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1358910735971063

ONEONTA FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to noon. Atrium, Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. https://oneontafarmersmarket.org/

COFFEE GROUP—9:15 a.m. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=849306037730113&set=a.182156554445068

COOPERSTOWN FARMERS’ MARKET—10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or https://www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market

THEATER—10-11 a.m. Audition for a role in “Welfarewell,” a comedy by Cat Delaney. Presented by the Catskill Community Players. Showing on 4/17, 4/18 and 4/19. All welcome. Auditions held at The Institute for Spiritual Development, 297 River Street Service Road, Suite 3, Oneonta. info@catskillplayers.org or http://catskillplayers.org/

AGRICULTURE—10 a.m. to noon. “Expanding Farm Sales: Markets, Profits, and Branding—Understanding Your Farm’s Market Channels.” Workshop series helping farmers explore new opportunities. Fees apply; registration required. Presented online or in person at the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Schoharie and Otsego Counties Education Center, 123 Lake Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2536 ext. 226 or https://cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2025/12/01/expanding-farm-sales-markets-profits-branding

YOGA—10 a.m. “Slow Flow Yoga.” All levels welcome. Suggested donation applies. Held each Saturday. Green Earth Health Market, Community Room, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. hello@erinrae.yoga or https://www.greenearthoneonta.com/class-schedule

QUILTING—10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. “Jelly Roll Book Club.” Fees apply; registration required. Leatherstocking Quilts, 155 Main Street, Suite B, Oneonta. (607) 441-3111 or https://leatherstocking-quilts.square.site/classes

CRAFT—11 a.m. “Sit-n-Stitch.” Bring a knit or crochet project to work on or learn the craft. Held second Saturday of each month. Unadilla Public Library, 193 Main Street, Unadilla. (607) 369-3131 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=893306036863833&set=a.244415948419515

GARDENING—1-3 p.m. “Winter Sowing Workshop.” Presented by the Otsego Master Gardener Volunteers. Fees apply; registration required. Southside Mall, Community Room, 5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 547-2536 ext. 235 or https://cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2026/01/10/winter-sowing-workshop

OPERA—1 p.m.; discussion starts 45 minutes prior. “I Puritani.” Live HD broadcast from The Metropolitan Opera. Tickets required Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or https://www.foothillspac.org/2060-2/

SEWING CLASS—1:30-3 p.m. All experience levels welcome. Held every Saturday. The Green Giraffe, 179 Main Street, Unadilla. (607) 369-3234 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=278537215089176&set=a.112626061680293

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters work on personal projects. No instruction provided. Fees apply. Held 1:30-4:30 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and 6-9 p.m. on Thursday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/Winter2026/OpenStudio8Weeks

DANCE—2-4 p.m. “Body and Soul Dance.” Weekly gathering exploring the possibilities of dance. Includes warm-up, improv and group choreography to be performed with a monthly drum circle. Admission by donation to support food programs. Held each Saturday. First Presbyterian Church of Oneonta, 296 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 287-3888 or https://www.facebook.com/groups/1081990997077695

DRUM CIRCLE—2-5 p.m. “Oneonta Drum Circle.” Admission by donation to support local food banks. Held each second Saturday. First Presbyterian Church, 296 Main Street, Oneonta. (303) 406-1738 or https://www.facebook.com/groups/1143332016651131

EXHIBIT OPENING—3-5 p.m. “Tapping the Source.” Featuring works by RAC staff. On view through 1/17. Walter Meade Gallery, Roxbury Arts Center, 5025 Vega Mountain Road, Roxbury. (607) 326-7908 or https://roxburyartsgroup.org/exhibitions/tapping-the-source

Click here to read the FULL CALENDAR

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


Related Articles

Time Out Otsego: 01-09-26

OUTDOORS—1-3 p.m. “Homeschool Nature Walk.” Presented by the Otsego County Conservation Association. Registration required. Parslow Road Conservation Area, 127 Parslow Road, Hartwick. (607) 547-4488 or https://www.occainfo.org/calendar/homeschool-nature-walk-4…
January 8, 2026

Time Out Otsego: 01-08-26

ARTISTS—5-9 p.m. Monthly Artist Meet-Ups. Free and open to the public. Local creatives talk shop, connect and get out of the house. Presented by Community Arts Network of Oneonta at Mitchell Loper’s art studio, 155 Main Street, Studio C, Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/CANOneonta…
January 7, 2026

Time Out Otsego: 01-07-26

STORY TIME—10 a.m. Held each Wednesday. Springfield Library, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center. (315) 858-5802 or http://libraries.4cls.org/springfield/programs-and-events/childrens-and-youth-programs/…
January 6, 2026

PUTTING THE COMMUNITY BACK INTO THE NEWSPAPER

For a limited time, new annual subscriptions to the hard copy of “The Freeman’s Journal” or “Hometown Oneonta” (which also includes unlimited access to AllOtsego.com), or digital-only access to AllOtsego.com, can also give back to one of their favorite Otsego County charitable organizations.

$5.00 of your subscription will be donated to the nonprofit of your choice: Friends of the Feral-TNR, Super Heroes Humane Society, or Susquehanna Society of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals 

Visit our “subscribe” page and select your charity of choice at checkout

SUBSCRIBE