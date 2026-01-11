TIME OUT OTSEGO for MONDAY, JANUARY 12

Bluegrass Jam with Connections

CONNECTIONS—12:45 p.m. Bluegrass Circle Jam Session. Meets 2nd Monday of each month in the Community Room with Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10232980236239386&set=gm.2722177284657873&idorvanity=1197122360496714

EXERCISE CLASS—9 a.m. Free; all welcome. Held each Monday and Thursday. Strawberry Hall, Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1074353188166688&set=a.418484840420196

STORY TIME—9:30 a.m. Staff share stories, activities and play. Held Mondays through Thursdays. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

CONTINUING EDUCATION—10-11:30 a.m. “The Essence of Essential Oils.” Explore the chemistry of plant compounds and the roles they have played in human cultures. Fees apply; registration required. Presented by the Center for Continuing Adult Learning, 31 Maple Street, Oneonta. (607) 441-7370 or https://www.ccaloneonta.org/forms

CHILDREN—10:30 a.m. “Headstart Storytime.” Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Highway 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-6600 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1275483601272672&set=pcb.1275486154605750

SENIOR MEALS—Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of breaded fish on a bun, O’Brien potatoes, spinach and pineapple. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

• 11:30 a.m. Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.

• Noon. Each Monday and Wednesday. Cherry Valley Facilities Corporation Café, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley.

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters work on personal projects. No instruction provided. Fees apply. Held 1:30-4:30 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and 6-9 p.m. on Thursday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/Winter2026/OpenStudio8Weeks

TECH HELP—2-3 p.m. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=849306037730113&set=a.182156554445068

CONTINUING EDUCATION—2:30-4 p.m. “Listening at the Luncheonette.” View this documentary series visiting cafes, where locals discuss their lives and concerns. Continues 1/14, 1/19, 1/21, 1/26 and 1/28. Fees apply; registration required. Presented by the Center for Continuing Adult Learning, 31 Maple Street, Oneonta. (607) 441-7370 or https://www.ccaloneonta.org/forms

VETERANS—5-7 p.m. Women’s Veteran Night. Oneonta Veteran’s Outreach Center, 4 Academy Street, Oneonta. (607) 203-2228 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=122151052508895731&set=a.122109203768895731

PICKLEBALL—6:30-8 p.m. Fees apply; registration required. Presented by the Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School Fall 2025 Continuing Education Classes. Held each Monday. Cherry Valley-Springfield Elementary Gym, 597 County Route 54, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-3265 ext. 110 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1227393372524409&set=pcb.1227393415857738

Click here to read the FULL CALENDAR