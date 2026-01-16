TIME OUT OTSEGO for SATURDAY, JANUARY 17

Energy and Infrastructure

in the Catskills

ENERGY—2-5 p.m. “Catskills Energy Future.” Presented by the New York Energy Alliance. Film and conversation on a shift in NYC’s infrastructure strategy. Fees apply. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or https://www.foothillspac.org/

FLEA MARKET—9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Antiques, collectibles, jewelry, ephemera and more. Chris Brown Auction Gallery, 19 North Main Street, Bainbridge. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1326770909204482&set=a.109997717548480

ONEONTA FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to noon. Atrium, Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. https://oneontafarmersmarket.org/

COOPERSTOWN FARMERS’ MARKET—10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or https://www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market

FESTIVAL—10 a.m. to 1 p.m. “Frost Fest.” Frostacle course, open fire cooking, hot cocoa bar and more. Hartwick College Pine Lake, 1894 Charlotte Creek Road, Oneonta. (607) 431-4520.

AGRICULTURE—10 a.m. to noon. “Expanding Farm Sales: Markets, Profits, and Branding—Selling to Schools and Wholesale Buyers.” Workshop series helping farmers explore new opportunities. Fees apply; registration required. Presented online or in person at the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Schoharie and Otsego Counties Education Center, 123 Lake Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2536 ext. 226 or https://cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2025/12/01/expanding-farm-sales-markets-profits-branding

YOGA—10 a.m. “Slow Flow Yoga.” All levels welcome. Suggested donation applies. Held each Saturday. Green Earth Health Market, Community Room, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. hello@erinrae.yoga or https://www.greenearthoneonta.com/class-schedule

GIVEAWAY—11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Subaru will be giving away new shoes to individuals and families in need. Coats and other winter wear also available. First come, first served. Five Star Subaru, 331 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-0201 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1306833041462099&set=pcb.1306835014795235

LUNCH—11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. “Soup and Sandwich Luncheon.” Eat in or take out. Free will offering. Includes free puzzle exchange table. New Life Fellowship Hall, Gilbertsville Baptist Church, Commercial Street, Gilbertsville. (607) 783-2993 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10228039386548355&set=gm.2738481343162150&idorvanity=1641876026156026

WORCESTER WRITERS—Noon. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1187498903518782&set=a.418484840420196

LIBRARY—Noon to 2 p.m. “Game Day.” Free. Unadilla Public Library, 193 Main Street, Unadilla. (607) 369-3131 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=893307336863703&set=a.244415948419515

NEW YEAR—1-3 p.m. “Vision Board Workshop.” Free. Edmeston Free Library, 26 East Street, Edmeston. (607) 965-8208 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1255839373259785?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

WORKSHOP—1-3 p.m. “Hand Wrapped Wire Bead Bracelets with Amanda Trumbull.” Fees apply; registration required. 25 Main Collective, 21 Main Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-5340 or visit https://www.facebook.com/events/3698832270253591/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22search%22%7D%2C%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

OPEN MIC—1-3 p.m. “Poetry Reading and Open Mic.” The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/770559256003048

SEWING CLASS—1:30-3 p.m. All experience levels welcome. Held every Saturday. The Green Giraffe, 179 Main Street, Unadilla. (607) 369-3234 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=278537215089176&set=a.112626061680293

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters work on personal projects. No instruction provided. Fees apply. Held 1:30-4:30 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and 6-9 p.m. on Thursday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/Winter2026/OpenStudio8Weeks

FILM—2 p.m. “Winter Film Series: The Great Museum.”An inside look at the inner workings of Vienna’s Kunsthistorisches Museum. Yager Museum of Art and Culture, Hartwick College, 1 Hartwick Drive, Oneonta. (607) 431-4480 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1845605406317985?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22external%22%7D%2C%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

DANCE—2-4 p.m. “Body and Soul Dance.” Weekly gathering exploring the possibilities of dance. Includes warm-up, improv and group choreography to be performed with a monthly drum circle. Admission by donation to support food programs. Held each Saturday. First Presbyterian Church of Oneonta, 296 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 287-3888 or https://www.facebook.com/groups/1081990997077695

ANNUAL DINNER—2 p.m.; doors open at 1:30 p.m. Free annual potluck meal with the New York Forest Owners Association. Featuring Tom Tasber speaking on American black bears. Bring a dish to pass and your own table service. Registration requested. Broome County Cooperative Extension, 840 Front Street, Binghamton. (607) 902-4090 or https://nyfoa.org/events/

THEATER—7:30 p.m. Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Oklahoma! Youth Edition.” Presented by Orpheus Theatre’s Startstruck Players. Tickets required. Also showing at 3 p.m. on 1/18. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1800 or https://www.orpheustheatre.org/

