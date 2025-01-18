TIME OUT OTSEGO for SUNDAY, JANUARY 19

Oneonta NAACP Celebrates

Martin Luther King Jr.

CELEBRATION—2 p.m. “Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration.” Presented by the Oneonta NAACP on the theme, “Mission Possible: Protecting Freedom, Justice, and Democracy in the Spirit of Non-Violence 365.” Goodwill offerings accepted for the charities “Your Safe Haven” and “Open Catskills.” Unitarian Universalist Society of Oneonta, 12 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. https://www.oneontanaacp.com/event-info/mlk-jr-day-celebration

BIRD COUNT—All day. “Annual Waterfowl Count 2025 (NYS).” Data aids the Department of Environmental Conservation in managing these species for the upcoming year. Coordinated locally by the Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society. (607) 267-8491 or https://doas.us/

DEADLINE—Last day to submit entries for the 2025 “NEXT! Readings of New Works by Regional Playwrights” and “Write Out Loud” winter performing arts series. Presented by Fenimore Art Museum’s Glimmer Globe Theatre. (607) 547-1400 or https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/submissions

FUNDRAISER—8 a.m. to noon. “Pancake Breakfast.” Laurens Fire District Emergency Squad, 34 Main Street, Laurens. (607) 433-2906 or https://www.facebook.com/LaurensEMS

FIBER—1-4 p.m. “The Gatehouse Fiber Guild.” New knitters welcome. Held each Sunday. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/thegatehouseny

WINTER MARKET—1 p.m. “Stamford NY Farmer & Artisan Indoor Winter Market.” Hosted by SCS Honor Society. Stamford Central School Auditorium, 1 River Street, Stamford. https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100090666306163

THEATRE—3 p.m. Roald Dahl’s “Matilda The Musical Jr.” Presented by Orpheus Theatre. Tickets required. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or https://www.orpheustheatre.org/

