TIME OUT OTSEGO for MONDAY, JANUARY 19

Clothing Swap at Gatehouse

CLOTHING SWAP—1-3 p.m. Refresh your wardrobe. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1758844981454617

DEADLINE—Last day to register for “Plant n’ Sip at Social Eats.” Presented by the Oneonta Federated Garden Club. Plant a succulent to take home. Fees apply; includes supplies, snacks and one mimosa. Held at 10:30 a.m. on 1/25. Social Eats Café—Project 607, 546 Main Street, Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/events/1367173708496179/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22home%22%7D%2C%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

EXERCISE CLASS—9 a.m. Free; all welcome. Held each Monday and Thursday. Strawberry Hall, Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1074353188166688&set=a.418484840420196

STORY TIME—9:30 a.m. Staff share stories, activities and play. Held Mondays through Thursdays. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

CONNECTIONS—11 a.m. “Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group.” Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/groups/1197122360496714

SENIOR MEALS—Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, Sonoma-blend vegetables and bananas. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

• 11:30 a.m. Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.

• Noon. Each Monday and Wednesday. Cherry Valley Facilities Corporation Café, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley.

SKATE-N-DANCE—Noon to 4 p.m. Interskate 88, 5185 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 432-0366 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1491595892970769&set=a.626923716104662

CONNECTIONS—Noon. “Tech Support with Eric.” Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/groups/1197122360496714

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters work on personal projects. No instruction provided. Fees apply. Held 1:30-4:30 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and 6-9 p.m. on Thursday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/Winter2026/OpenStudio8Weeks

BLOOD DRIVE—1:30-5:30 p.m. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. RedCrossBlood.org

RECOVERY—2 p.m. Shadow Work Journaling Group. Supportive space to process emotions, build insight, and strengthen recovery through reflection and writing. Friends of Recovery Dedicated to Others, Turning Point Oneonta, 22 Elm Street, Oneonta. (607) 267-4435 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1333494922155200&set=a.551041313733902

PICKLEBALL—6:30-8 p.m. Fees apply; registration required. Presented by the Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School Fall 2025 Continuing Education Classes. Held each Monday. Cherry Valley-Springfield Elementary Gym, 597 County Route 54, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-3265 ext. 110 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1227393372524409&set=pcb.1227393415857738

LIVE MUSIC—7:30 p.m. Old Blind Dogs. Presented by Night Eagle Productions. Fees apply. Night Eagle Café at the Savage Club and the Lansing Area Performance Hall, 1004 Auburn Road, North Lansing. (845) 270-0441 or https://www.eventbrite.com/e/old-blind-dogs-tickets-1528127653949

