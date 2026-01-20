TIME OUT OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 21

Figure Drawing with the Art Association

ART CLASS—6-9 p.m. “Figure This! Open Studio Life Drawing.” Non-instructional workshop with nude models for sketching. Hosted by a Cooperstown Art Association member. Fees apply, cash. Held each Wednesday. Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or https://www.cooperstownart.com/adult-programming.html

BABIES—9:30-11:30 a.m. Diaper Sale presented by Creekside Industries. Held third Wednesday of each month. Opportunities for Otsego, 3 West Broadway, Oneonta. (607) 432-8595 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1478916294236095&set=a.161166709344400

STORY TIME—9:30 a.m. Staff share stories, activities and play. Held Mondays through Thursdays. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

STORY TIME—10 a.m. Held each Wednesday. Springfield Library, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center. (315) 858-5802 or http://libraries.4cls.org/springfield/programs-and-events/childrens-and-youth-programs/

STORY HOUR—10 a.m. Open to children ages 2-5, plus caregivers. Held each Wednesday. Cherry Valley Memorial Library, 61 Main Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-8214 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10237883651819790&set=gm.1691493248164715&idorvanity=128618074452248

WORKSHOP—10 a.m. to noon. “Green Estate Planning Workshop with Attorney Lauren Glynn.” Presented by the Otsego County Conservation Association. Lunch available for purchase. Registration required. Freight Wheel Café, 3097 County Highway 11, Hartwick. (607) 547-4488 or https://www.occainfo.org/calendar/green-estate-planning-workshop-with-attorney-lauren-glynn

STORY TIME—10 a.m. Free. Held each Wednesday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1037078985227442&set=a.418484840420196

CHILDREN—10:15 a.m. “Story Time: Peppa Pig.” Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1332592115575246&set=a.557428283091637

STORYTIME—10:30 a.m. Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Highway 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-6600 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1275483601272672&set=pcb.1275486154605750

SENIOR MEALS—Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of pork chops, stuffing, garlic spinach and no-bake cookies. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

• 11:30 a.m. Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.

• Noon. Each Monday and Wednesday. Cherry Valley Facilities Corporation Café, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley.

WEBINAR—Noon. “Design with Dignity: Inclusive Environments for Older Adults with I/DD.” Fees apply; registration required. Continues at noon on 2/4. Presented online via Zoom by The Kennedy Willis Center, Pathfinder Village, Edmeston. https://www.facebook.com/events/1572057934142980/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22external%22%7D%2C%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

DISCUSSION—Noon. “Slow Living Discussion Group.” Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1332592115575246&set=a.557428283091637

JOB FAIR—1-3 p.m. Includes representatives from Springbrook, Oneonta Job Corps and Lowe’s and Otsego County personnel. 4 Dietz Street, Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=26544317711824823&set=gm.10161374407086841&idorvanity=67159951840

BLOOD DRIVE—1-6 p.m. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. RedCrossBlood.org

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters work on personal projects. No instruction provided. Fees apply. Held 1:30-4:30 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and 6-9 p.m. on Thursday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/Winter2026/OpenStudio8Weeks

TECH HELP—2-3 p.m. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 9888-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=849306037730113&set=a.182156554445068

CROCHET CIRCLE—3 p.m. Held each Wednesday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1037078985227442&set=a.418484840420196

FOOD—3:30-5:15 p.m. “Soup’s On: Homemade Soup To Go.” No age, socio-economic or church membership requirement. No deliveries or sit down meal. Free; donations welcome. Continues each Wednesday through 3/25. Elm Park United Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-6552 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1180569320830299&set=a.507125181508053

AGRICULTURE—6 p.m. “Schoharie County 4-H Earn-An-Animal Program Information Night.” Cornell Cooperative Extension Center, 173 South Grand Street, Cobleskill. (518) 234-4303 ext. 113.

ART—6-7:30 p.m. “Art for Wellness Program.” Free program connecting creative expression with mindfulness practices. Free; open to the public. All materials/instruction provided. Held each Wednesday through 4/8. Headwaters Arts Center, 66 Main Street, Stamford. (607) 214-6040 or https://roxburyartsgroup.org/workshops/art-for-wellness

CONSERVATION—6-8 p.m. “Reporting Invasives with iMapInvasives.” Presented by Otsego County Conservation Association. Free; held online via Zoom. Registration required. (607) 547-4488 or https://www.occainfo.org/calendar/reporting-invasives-with-imapinvasives

YOGA—6:15 p.m. “Gentle Yoga.” Held each Wednesday by certified instructor Mira Wind. Fees apply. Dunderberg Gallery, 118 Marion Avenue, Gilbertsville. (607) 287-5699 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=33672621489003321&set=gm.2691781991165419&idorvanity=1641876026156026

LIBRARY—6:30 p.m. Library Board Meeting. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 9888-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=849306037730113&set=a.182156554445068

HIKING CLUB—7 p.m.; potluck dinner at 6 p.m. Presentation: Teen Scholarship Awardees. Held at the monthly meeting of the Susquehanna Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club. Elm Park United Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-8010 or https://susqadk.org/meetings/

