TIME OUT OTSEGO for FRIDAY, JANUARY 23

Lyric Workshop at Southside

WRITERS—6-8 p.m. “Lyric Lab: A Writers Workshop.” Presented by Gotham City Outpost. Open to all singers, rappers and poets to exchange feedback. Southside Mall, 5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 437-9361 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=122115212319134171&set=a.122104568643134171

MEAL TRAIN—Sign up to assist the Dennis family while mom Megan recovers from brain surgery. Meal Train begins on 2/2 and continues through 3/15. Donations and meal drop-off volunteers welcome. Drop-off location is on County Highway 11, Hartwick. https://www.mealtrain.com/trains/3y767y

AUCTION—“Robert J. Schneider Silent Art Auction.” Benefit for Project Fairy Spring. Bidding held through 6 p.m. on 2/15. Presented by Cooperstown Friends of the Parks. projectfairyspring@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1310673304427040&set=a.622948939866150

COFFEE & PUZZLES—10 a.m. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

YOGA—10 a.m. Held each Friday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

SENIOR COFFEE HOUR—10:30 a.m. Coffee, tea, pastries, games, puzzles, special events and good conversation. Held each Friday. Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Highway 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-6600 or https://libraries.4cls.org/hartwick/events/

YOUTH—11 a.m. “Pre-K Story Time with Mary.” Free children’s program, with songs, stories, activities, more. Held each Friday. The Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext 106 or https://engagedpatrons.org/EventsCalendar.cfm?SiteID=8271

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of chicken stir fry over seasoned rice, Japanese-blend vegetables and chef’s choice pie. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters work on personal projects. No instruction provided. Fees apply. Held 1:30-4:30 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and 6-9 p.m. on Thursday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/Winter2026/OpenStudio8Weeks

FILM SCREENING—6-8 p.m. Wintertide Film Series: “Samsara.” Free; concessions available for purchase. Roxbury Arts Center, 5025 Vega Mountain Road, Roxbury. (607) 326-7908 or https://roxburyartsgroup.org/events/wintertide-films-samsara

