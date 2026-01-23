TIME OUT OTSEGO for SATURDAY, JANUARY 24

Coffee House Open Mic Night

OPEN MIC—7-9 p.m. “Coffee House.” Singers, writers, musicians and more are invited to share works. 10-20 minute slots. Light refreshments available. Free, open to public. Held each 4th Saturday. Schuyler Lake United Methodist Church, 128 Church Street, Schuyler Lake. (609) 234-7769.

BREAKFAST—8 a.m. to noon. “Pancake Breakfast.” By donation. No preorders. Milford Fire Department and Emergency Squad, 64 South Main Street, Milford. (607) 286-9492 or https://www.facebook.com/events/734227379123919?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

FIRST AID—8 a.m. to 5 p.m. “Wilderness First Aid.” Presented by Hartwick College. Fees apply; registration required. Pine Lake, 1894 Charlotte Creek Road, Oneonta. (607) 431-4520 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1370089204911172&set=a.334687505118019

TAXES—9 a.m. “VITA Free Tax Preparation and Filing.” Get taxes prepared and filed free of charge by IRS-certified volunteers. By appointment only. Held at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesdays and at 9 a.m. on Saturdays. First Floor Lobby, Alumni Hall, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta.(607) 436-2171 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1239696451670089&set=pcb.25622099120756290

ONEONTA FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to noon. Atrium, Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. https://oneontafarmersmarket.org/

COFFEE GROUP—9:15 a.m. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=849306037730113&set=a.182156554445068

COOPERSTOWN FARMERS’ MARKET—10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or https://www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market

PUBLIC SPEAKING—10 a.m. “Otsego County 4-H Public Presentation Workshop.” 4-H members learn new skills and practice public speaking. The Rowe House, 31 Maple Street, Oneonta. (607) 547-2536 ext. 225.

REGISTRATION—10 a.m. to 3 p.m. “Call for Quilts.” Quilters/quilt collectors are invited to display quilts at the Fenimore Quilt Club 2026 Show. The show will be held February 2 through 22. Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or https://www.cooperstownart.com/the-fenimore-quilt-club-exhibit.html

BOOK SALE—10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Buy one, get one free. Unadilla Public Library, 193 Main Street, Unadilla. (607) 369-3131 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=893309310196839&set=a.244415948419515

AGRICULTURE—10 a.m. to noon. “Expanding Farm Sales: Markets, Profits, and Branding—Pricing for Profit; Tools and Strategies.” Workshop series helping farmers explore new opportunities. Fees apply; registration required. Presented online or in person at the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Schoharie and Otsego Counties Education Center, 123 Lake Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2536 ext. 226 or https://cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2025/12/01/expanding-farm-sales-markets-profits-branding

YOGA—10 a.m. “Slow Flow Yoga.” All levels welcome. Suggested donation applies. Held each Saturday. Green Earth Health Market, Community Room, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. hello@erinrae.yoga or https://www.greenearthoneonta.com/class-schedule

LEGO CLUB—11 a.m. Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Highway 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-6600 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1275483601272672&set=pcb.1275486154605750

TEA CEREMONY—11 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Experience the Art of Gong Fu Cha: A Mindful Tea Ceremony with Alyssa Hardy of Flying Saucer Tea.” Fees apply; registration required. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/854569157026658

FOOD—Noon to 2 p.m. Free soup and sandwich meal. Laurens Presbyterian Church, 3 Main Street, Laurens. (607) 265-3354 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1357148869783253&set=a.460691422762340

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters work on personal projects. No instruction provided. Fees apply. Held 1:30-4:30 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and 6-9 p.m. on Thursday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/Winter2026/OpenStudio8Weeks

SEWING CLASS—1:30-3 p.m. All experience levels welcome. Held every Saturday. The Green Giraffe, 179 Main Street, Unadilla. (607) 369-3234 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=278537215089176&set=a.112626061680293

DANCE—2-4 p.m. “Body and Soul Dance.” Weekly gathering exploring the possibilities of dance. Includes warm-up, improv and group choreography to be performed with a monthly drum circle. Admission by donation to support food programs. Held each Saturday. First Presbyterian Church of Oneonta, 296 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 287-3888 or https://www.facebook.com/groups/1081990997077695

DINNER—4-6 p.m. Free Community Dinner. New chapter, new year. Featuring meatloaf, mashed potatoes, vegetable, tossed salad, desert and a beverage. Church of Christ Uniting, 22 Church Street, Richfield Springs. (315)-858-1553 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1642636850512703&set=a.849878986455164

OPEN MIC—5-8 p.m. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1345550717059750

TEEN ROCK & BOWL—6-8 p.m. All-you-can-bowl, lights and music for teen in grades 7-12. Bring your own snacks and drinks. Free; registration required. The Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2800 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1316484420284583&set=a.431759115423789

FILM—7 p.m. Movie Night: “Dog Man.” Includes popcorn and refreshments. Free to all ages. Edmeston Free Library, 26 East Street, Edmeston. (607) 965-8208 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1223240126397385?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

