TIME OUT OTSEGO for SATURDAY, JANUARY 25

Annual Ice Harvest Returns

FESTIVAL—10 a.m. to 3 p.m. “2025 Ice Harvest Festival.” Hanford Mills Museum, 51 County Highway 12, East Meredith. (607) 278-5744 or https://www.facebook.com/HanfordMillsMuseum

DEADLINE—Last day to register. “Oneonta Family YMCA Youth Laser Tag.” Held February 1. 5:30-6:15 p.m. for ages 7-8 and 6:30-7:15 p.m. for ages 9-10. Oneonta YMCA, 20-26 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. (607) 432-0010 ext. 9 or https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064480972837

CONSERVATION—9 a.m. to noon. “Hemlock Wooly Adelgid Survey Training.” Presented by the Otsego County Conservation Association. Clark Sports Center, 124 County Route 52, Cooperstown. (607) 547-4488 or https://www.occainfo.org/calendar/hemlock-woolly-adelgid-survey-training

ONEONTA FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to noon. Produce, arts, crafts and more from area producers. Atrium, Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. https://oneontafarmersmarket.org/

GARDEN—9 a.m. to noon. “National Seed Swap Day.” Exchange seeds and chat about garden plans with neighbors. Free; seeds not required. Oneonta Farmers’ Market, Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. www.cceschoharie-otsego.org

LIBRARY—9:15 a.m. “Coffee Group.” Held each Saturday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

PARENTS—9:45-11 a.m. “Baby & Me Yoga.” Held each Saturday thru 2/15. Fit to be Tied Yoga Studio, 103 Main Street, Key Bank, 3rd Floor, Cooperstown. (607) 743-0054 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1566329024010659/1566329040677324/?active_tab=about

BOOK SALE—10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Discarded library books, adult fiction, non-fiction and children’s books. Unadilla Public Library, 193 Main Street, Unadilla. (607) 369-3131 or https://www.facebook.com/UnadillaPublicLibrary/

COOPERSTOWN FARMERS’ MARKET—10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or https://www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market

YOGA—10 a.m. “Slow Flow Yoga.” Open to all levels. Held each Saturday. Suggested donation applies. Green Earth Health Market, Community Room, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. hello@erinrae.yoga or https://www.greenearthoneonta.com/class-schedule

OPENING—11 a.m. “Opening of Glimmerglass Medical & Wellness.” Free. The Historic Tunnicliff-Jordan House, 68 West Main Street, Richfield Springs. (410) 212-9316 or https://www.facebook.com/p/Glimmerglass-Medical-Wellness-LLC-61558172963343/

FINALE—11 a.m. to 2 p.m. “Multiples.” Featuring never-before-seen works in ceramics, painting, stained glass and more. The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown. (315) 941-9607 or https://www.facebook.com/TheArtGarageCooperstown

LUNCH—Noon to 2 p.m. “Free Soup & Sandwich Saturday.” Laurens Presbyterian Church, 3 Main Street, Laurens. (607) 265-3354 or https://www.facebook.com/LaurensPresbyterianChurchLaurensNy/

TOURNAMENT—12:30 p.m. “#2175 Winter Classic Cornhole Tournament.” Fees apply. Sidney Elks Lodge, 104 River Street, Sidney. (607) 563-2175 or https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100068735730702

CARDS—Noon. “Pitch Tournament.” First come, first served, 20 team max. Lunch provided, cash bar. Fees apply. Hartwick American Legion Post 1567, 3099 County Route 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-7511 or https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100069371798161

ART—Noon to 2 p.m. “Community Creates: Lunar New Year.”Artsy activities and refreshments to celebrate the year of the snake. Free, open to the public. Headwaters Arts Center, 66 Main Street, Stamford. 66 Main Street, Stamford. (607) 214-6040 or https://www.facebook.com/headwatersartscenter

OPERA—12:30 p.m. “Aida.” Live in HD from the Metropolitan Opera House. Fees apply. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or https://www.foothillspac.org/

FUNDRAISER—12:30 p.m. “Goodyear Lake Polar Bear Jump Auction.” Fees apply. 42 West Main Street, Milford. (607) 286-7101 or https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100069596088237

COOKING—1-3 p.m. “Pizza Making Workshop.” Fees apply; reservations required. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/thegatehouseny

ARTS & CRAFTS—1 p.m. “Celebrate Relationships on Your Table.” Decorate two placemats. Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #3529, 187 Main Street, Afton. GlisteningWaterLLC@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/events/587296170835430/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22home%22%7D%2C%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. Held Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and 6-9 p.m. on Thursday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

DARTS—2-7 p.m. “Soft Tip Darts Tournament.” Fees apply. Bring a dish to pass. American Legion Post 259, 279 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-0494 or https://www.facebook.com/al259

DANCE—2:30 p.m. Free Line Dancing Class. Southside Mall, 5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 432-4401 or https://www.facebook.com/southsidemall/

MOTIVATION—7 p.m. “CRASH Course for Success: Music & Motivation.” Fees apply. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or https://www.foothillspac.org/

THEATER—7 p.m. “Unatego Variety Show.” Fees apply. Proceeds benefit Unatego families in need. Unatego High School Auditorium, 2641 State Highway 7, Otego. (607) 988-5000 or https://www.facebook.com/Unatego.org

THEATER—7 p.m. Disney’s “Moana Jr.” Presented by the CCS Thespians. Tickets required. Also showing at 2 p.m. on 1/26. Sterling Auditorium, Cooperstown Central School, 39 Linden Avenue, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8181 or https://www.facebook.com/cooperstowncsd

OPEN MIC—7-9 p.m. “Coffee House.” Singers, writers, musicians, and more are invited to share works. 10-20 minute slots. Light refreshments available. Free, open to public. Held each 4th Saturday. Schuyler Lake United Methodist Church, 128 Church Street, Schuyler Lake. (315) 858-2523.

