TIME OUT OTSEGO for MONDAY, JANUARY 26

Taste of Scotland Celebration

CONNECTIONS—12:30 p.m. “Annual Robert Burns Celebration.” Bagpipes, Scottish foods, poetry and more. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10236386013061678&set=gm.2950836641791935&idorvanity=1197122360496714

CANCELLED DUE TO WEATHER – BREAKFAST WITH THE BOARD—8-9 a.m. Casual meet and greet with Village of Cooperstown trustees to discuss local projects, agenda items, more. Includes coffee and donuts. All welcome. Held fourth Monday of each month. Village Board Room, Village Hall, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown.

EMPLOYMENT—8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. “Advanced Manufacturing Prep Program.” Held Monday through Friday through 2/18. SUNY Oneonta ExCL Center, 4 Dietz Street, Oneonta. excl@oneonta.edu or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=122159475428749882&set=a.122101419512749882

DRIVING—9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; registration at 8:45 a.m. “Defensive Driving Course.” Open to all ages. Fees apply; pre-registration requested. Bring your own lunch, snack and drink. Otsego County Meadows Office Building, Emergency Services, Classroom A, 140 County Highway 33W, Cooperstown. (607) 538-9632 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1211445191161882&set=a.191411759831902

EXERCISE CLASS—9 a.m. Free; all welcome. Held each Monday and Thursday. Strawberry Hall, Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1074353188166688&set=a.418484840420196

STORY TIME—9:30 a.m. Staff share stories, activities and play. Held Mondays through Thursdays. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

CHILDREN—10:30 a.m. “Headstart Storytime.” Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Highway 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-6600 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1275483601272672&set=pcb.1275486154605750

SENIOR MEALS—Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of chicken and wild rice casserole, beets, cauliflower, and pears. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

• 11:30 a.m. Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.

• Noon. Each Monday and Wednesday. Cherry Valley Facilities Corporation Café, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley.

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters work on personal projects. No instruction provided. Fees apply. Held 1:30-4:30 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and 6-9 p.m. on Thursday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/Winter2026/OpenStudio8Weeks

TECH HELP—2-3 p.m. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=849306037730113&set=a.182156554445068

PICKLEBALL—6:30-8 p.m. Fees apply; registration required. Presented by the Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School Fall 2025 Continuing Education Classes. Held each Monday. Cherry Valley-Springfield Elementary Gym, 597 County Route 54, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-3265 ext. 110 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1227393372524409&set=pcb.1227393415857738

Click here to read the FULL CALENDAR