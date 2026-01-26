TIME OUT OTSEGO for TUESDAY, JANUARY 27

Movie Night Featuring ‘The Patriot’

FILM SCREENING—6 p.m. “The Patriot,” starring Mel Gibson. Presented by the Unadilla Historical Association. Free; tickets required. William Bauer Community Center, 246 Main Street, Unadilla.

info@unadillahistory.org

COMMUNITY CONVERSATIONS—8-9 a.m. Local community members gather to chat about what’s happening around Oneonta. Held each Tuesday. Green Earth Health Market, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-6600 or https://www.greenearthoneonta.com/class-schedule

STORY TIME—9:30 a.m. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=849306037730113&set=a.182156554445068

STORY TIME—9:30 a.m. Staff share stories, activities and play. Held Mondays through Thursdays. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

COMMUNITY HIKE—9:45 a.m. Hike with the Susquehanna Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club. Bring appropriate equipment/water and be aware of your level of fitness. This week’s hike will be at Lower Robert V. Riddell State Park, Davenport. (607) 431-8010 or https://susqadk.org/

TECH HELP—10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. One-on-one friendly tech help. Held each Tuesday. Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 or https://engagedpatrons.org/EventsCalendar.cfm?SiteID=8271

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of beef stew, Brussels sprouts, biscuits and sugar cookies. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

• Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.

• Each Tuesday and Thursday. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs.

ART TOUR—2 p.m. “Virtual Zoom Tour: In the Spotlight—Women Artists at Fenimore Art Museum.” Free; suggested donation requested. Presented by Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1388369282798539/1388369289465205?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22external%22%7D%2C%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

LIBRARY—4 p.m. “Library Board Meeting.” Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1332592115575246&set=a.557428283091637

AGRICULTURE—5:30-7 p.m. “Passing the Torch: Planning Your Farm’s Future.” Presented by the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Schoharie and Otsego Counties. Registration requested. The Frances Rowe House, 31 Maple Street, Oneonta. (607) 547-2536 ext. 226 or https://cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2026/01/27/passing-the-torch-planning-your-farms-future

PREPAREDNESS—5:30 p.m. Free Class To Learn About Preparing For Emergencies. Presented by the NY Citizen Preparedness Training Program. Free; registration required. Participants take home a free kit. Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1311685067665951&set=a.557428283091637

THEATER—6 p.m. “Open Auditions—Rock of Ages.” Also held 1/31 at 10 a.m. Callbacks will be 2/1 at 6 p.m. Orpheus Theatre Rehearsal Space, Southside Mall, 5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta. www.OrpheusTheatre.org

MEETING—6 p.m. Board of Directors Meeting. Meeting of the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Schoharie and Otsego Counties’ Board of Directors. Free and open to the public. Held synchronously at Cornell Cooperative Extension Center, 173 South Grand Street, Cobleskill and at Cornell Cooperative Extension, 123 Lake Street, Cooperstown.

LIBRARY BOARD MEETING—7 p.m. Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Highway 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-6600 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1275483601272672&set=pcb.1275486154605750

