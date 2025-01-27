TIME OUT OTSEGO for TUESDAY, JANUARY 28

Free Virtual Job Fair

EMPLOYMENT—11 a.m. to 1 p.m. “Free Seven-County Virtual Job Fair.” Registration required. Presented by Working Solutions. (315) 207-6951 or https://www.facebook.com/WorkingSolutionsHMO/

DEADLINE—Last day to register for “Oneonta Elks Club Family Fun Day.” Buffet lunch, magic, sing-a-long, face painting, balloon art, games, arts and crafts, more. Parents must stay with their child. Held noon to 3 p.m. on 2/2. Oneonta Elks Club, 84 Chestnut Street, Oneonta.

(607) 432-1312 or https://www.facebook.com/noahsworldoneonta

KNITTING CIRCLE—9 a.m. Bring a knit project and work with the group. Beginners welcome. Held each Tuesday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

STORYTIME—9:30 a.m. Staff share stories, activities and play. Held Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

COMMUNITY HIKE—9:45 a.m. Hike with the Susquehanna Chapter Adirondack Mountain Club. Bring appropriate equipment/water and be aware of your level of fitness. This week’s hike will be at Catella and Neahwa parks, Oneonta. Contact hike leader Jendy Murphy at (518) 605-5642 or visit https://susqadk.org/

LIBRARY—10 a.m. “Flower Tea Light Craft.” Registration required. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

TECH HELP—10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. “Tech Time! One-On-One Tech Help.” Stop in with a device to get tech questions answered, from navigating Google to using the library app. Each Tuesday or by appointment. Free. The Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext. 106 or https://www.canajoharielibrary.org/

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $10.60 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables and pineapple tidbits. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

• Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.

• Each Tuesday and Thursday. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs

TOUR—2 p.m. “Virtual Zoom Tour: Cooper, Cole, and the Hudson River School.” Presented online by Fenimore Art Museum. (607) 547-1400 or https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/

SKATING—3-6 p.m. Mixed use; 6:30-9 p.m. Hockey. Badger Park, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2411 or https://www.facebook.com/CooperstownFriendsoftheParks

AUDITION—6:30-8:30 p.m. Open auditions for “A Crazy Little Café Called Love.” Performance held 4/25, 4/26 and 4/27. Presented by the Catskill Community Players. First United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. info@catskillplayers.org or https://www.facebook.com/catskillcommunityplayers

LIBRARY—7 p.m. “Silent Book Club.” Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown

