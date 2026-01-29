TIME OUT OTSEGO for FRIDAY, JANUARY 30

Cabaret with the

CCS Music Department

CONCERT—5-9 p.m. “Cabaret Night 2026.” Presented by the CCS Music Department and FOMA. Includes dinner for a fee and a silent auction. Admission to the performance is free. Cooperstown High School, 39 Linden Avenue, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8181 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=878988948109850&set=a.186762387332513

BOOK CLUB—Read “The Wedding Veil” by Kristy Woodson Harvey and discuss with the group at 1 p.m. on 2/27. Springfield Library, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center. (315) 858-5802 or http://libraries.4cls.org/springfield/

CALL FOR ARTISTS—Submit works to participate in the 4th Annual Postcard Exhibition Benefit. Due by 2/16. Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. https://www.canoneonta.org/

COFFEE & PUZZLES—10 a.m. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

YOGA—10 a.m. Held each Friday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

SENIOR COFFEE HOUR—10:30 a.m. Coffee, tea, pastries, games, puzzles, special events and good conversation. Held each Friday. Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Highway 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-6600 or https://libraries.4cls.org/hartwick/events/

YOUTH—11 a.m. “Pre-K Story Time with Mary.” Free children’s program, with songs, stories, activities, more. Held each Friday. The Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext 106 or https://engagedpatrons.org/EventsCalendar.cfm?SiteID=8271

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of cream of vegetable soup, turkey sandwich, coleslaw and brownies. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters work on personal projects. No instruction provided. Fees apply. Held 1:30-4:30 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and 6-9 p.m. on Thursday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/Winter2026/OpenStudio8Weeks

DANCE—7-9 p.m. “Join the Fun with Line Dancing.” Presented by Upstate Line Dancing. Fees apply. All welcome. Red Shed Brewery, 10 Main Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-5303 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1558756708509291?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

PLANETARIUM—7 p.m. “The Life and Death of Stars.” Family-friendly show open to the public. Fees apply. SUNY Oneonta Planetarium, Perna Science Building, Room 018A, Oneonta. (607) 436-2011 or https://suny.oneonta.edu/science-outreach-activities/planetarium

CONCERT—7 p.m. “The Jimi Hendrix Jazz Trio.” Tickets required. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or https://www.foothillspac.org/

DANCE—7-9 p.m. “Salsa with Veronica.” Fees apply. Brewery Ommegang, 656 County Highway 33, Cooperstown. (607) 544-1800 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10166748238620968&set=gm.25634467639519438&idorvanity=321873527872198

THEATER—7:30-9 p.m. Audition for a role in “Twelve Angry Men.” Presented by Bigger Dreams Productions. Performance dates are 5/15-5/24. Auditions also held at 2 p.m. on 1/31. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1683533783027143/1683533789693809/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22home%22%7D%2C%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

Click here to read the FULL CALENDAR