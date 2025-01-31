TIME OUT OTSEGO for SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 1

Benefit Dinner for

Milford Fire Department

FUNDRAISER—1-6 p.m. Spaghetti Dinner. Benefit for the Milford Volunteer Fire Department and Emergency Squad. Dinner by donation. Milford Fire Department, back entrance, 64 South Main Street, Milford. (607) 286-9492 or https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064335715537

Check out what’s happening for the Cooperstown Winter Carnival at: https://www.cooperstownwintercarnival.com/saturday

RAFFLE—Enter to win. “Valentine’s Day Raffle.” Drawing held on 2/14. No need to be present to win. The Artisans’ Guild of Oneonta, 148 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1080 or https://www.facebook.com/theartisansguildoneonta

ONEONTA FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to noon. Produce, arts, crafts and more from area producers. Atrium, Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. https://oneontafarmersmarket.org/

LIBRARY—9:15 a.m. “Coffee Group.” Held each Saturday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

PARENTS—9:45-11 a.m. “Baby & Me Yoga.” Donations appreciated. Held each Saturday through 2/15. Fit To Be Tied Yoga Studio, 103 Main Street, Key Bank, 3rd Floor, Cooperstown. (607) 743-0054 or https://www.facebook.com/hannah.mcnabney

EDUCATION—10 a.m. to noon. “Knitting Basics.” Presented by the 2025 Continuing Ed Classes. Fees apply. Continues 2/8, 2/15 and 3/1. Go home with a finished project. Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School, 597 County Highway 54, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-3265 ext. 518 or https://www.facebook.com/cvscsd

COOPERSTOWN FARMERS’ MARKET—10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or https://www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market

RACE—10 a.m. “52nd Annual Bob Smullens 5K/10K Race.” Presented by the Clark Sports Center. Fees apply; registration required. Starts and ends at Cooper Park, Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2800 or https://www.clarksportscenter.com/

YOGA—10 a.m. “Slow Flow Yoga.” Weekly class open to all levels. Suggested donation applies. The Green Earth Health Market, Community Room, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. hello@erinrae.yoga or visit https://www.greenearthoneonta.com/class-schedule

QUILT SHOW—11 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Fenimore Quilt Club Show.” On view through 2/16. Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or https://www.cooperstownart.com/

POETRY—Noon to 2 p.m. “Love Poetry: A Generative Workshop with Julene Waffle.” Fees apply; bring your own paper/writing utensils. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/thegatehouseny

FOOD—1-5 p.m. “2nd Annual Chowderfest.” Admission by donation. High Burl Brewery, 2803 State Highway 80, Burlington. (607) 965-1247 or https://www.facebook.com/HighBurlBrewery

ARTS & CRAFTS—1-3 p.m. “Clay Bead Class.” Make clay beads and a finished pair of earrings. Fees apply. Main View Gallery & Studios, 73-77 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1890 or https://www.facebook.com/MainViewGallery/

AUTHOR TALK—1:30 p.m. “Mechanize My Hands to War.” Local author Erin K. Wagner discusses her newest book, which looks at a future shaped by AI. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://www.facebook.com/hmloneonta

SOLAR SYSTEM—1:30-3 p.m. “Walk the Planets.” Presented by the Otsego County Conservation Association. Meet at Compton Bridge Conservation Area, 184 County Highway 11C, Cooperstown. (607) 547-4488 or visit https://www.occainfo.org/calendar/walk-the-planets-2

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. Held Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and 6-9 p.m. on Thursday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

LECTURE—2 p.m. “The Black Woods: Pursuing Racial Justice on the Adirondack Frontier.” Regional historian Amy Godine describes the Civil War experience of Black Adirondack pioneers who took up arms for the Union, and track the life-changing impact of this service on their citizenship, their families, and their community standing. New York State Military Museum, 61 Lake Avenue, Saratoga Springs. (518) 581-5100 or https://www.facebook.com/newyorkstatemilitarymuseum/

BAZAAR—2-8 p.m. “Janky Bazaar and Vintage Clothing Pop-Up Shop.” Continues 2/2. Cooperstown Coworks, 6 Doubleday Court, Cooperstown. (607) 643-2256 or https://www.facebook.com/cooperstowncoworks/

FUNDRAISER—4-7 p.m. “Chicken & Biscuit Dinner.” Raffle and performance with the dancers of Limitless Performing Arts Complex. Sidney Elks Lodge , 104 River Street, Sidney. (607) 563-2175 or https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100068735730702

OPENING RECEPTION—5 p.m. “Oneonta: Soccertown USA.” Free; open to the public. Oneonta History Center, 183 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-0960 or https://www.facebook.com/OneontaHistory

CONCERT—6-9 p.m. “Rhythm and Brews: The Dead of Winter.” Featuring the Grateful Upstate Toodeloo. Free. Food and beverages available for purchase. Weather permitting. Ommegang Tap House, 656 County Highway 33, Cooperstown. https://www.facebook.com/omgtaphouse

CONCERT—7:30 p.m. “Harvest & Rust: A Neil Young Experience.” Presented by Cooperstown Concerts as part of the Cooperstown Winter Carnival. The Otesaga Resort Hotel, 60 Lake Street, Cooperstown. https://cooperstownconcerts.org/

THEATER—8 p.m. “The Shark is Broken.” Presented by Bigger Dreams Productions. Tickets required. Also showing at 3 p.m. on 2/2. Then showing at 8 p.m. on 2/7, 2/8 and at 3 p.m. on 2/9. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-5407 or https://www.foothillspac.org/

