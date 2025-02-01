Advertisement. Advertise with us

TIME OUT OTSEGO for SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 2

Oneonta Kirtan at the
Unitarian Universalist Society

SING—7 p.m. “Oneonta Kirtan.” Fees apply. Unitarian Universalist Society of Oneonta, 12 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/groups/1570299106866182

Check out what’s happening for the Cooperstown Winter Carnival at: https://www.cooperstownwintercarnival.com/sunday

SHOW—9 a.m. to 3 p.m. “Sidney Gun & Knife Show.” 40+ dealers of guns, swords, military souvenirs of any kind/condition. Paid admission. Presented by Midstate Arms Collectors. Sidney Elks Lodge, 104 River Street, Sidney. https://gunshowtrader.com/promoter/midstate-arms-collectors/

FIRST AID—10 a.m. to noon. “CPR Class for Heart Month.” Free. Laurens Fire District Emergency Squad, 34 Main Street, Laurens. (607) 433-2906 or https://www.facebook.com/LaurensEMS

DINNER—11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. “Chicken & Biscuit Dinner.” Eat in or take out. Fees apply. Laurens Masonic Lodge, 7 Brook Street, Laurens. 

QUILT SHOW—1-4 p.m. “Fenimore Quilt Club Show.” On view through 2/16. Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown.(607) 547-9777 or https://www.cooperstownart.com/

STUDENTS—1-3 p.m. “4-H International Night.” Student presentations on customs clothing and food (samples available). Pre-registration required. Presented by Cornell Cooperative Extension. Southside Mall Community Room, 5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 433-2521 or https://cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2025/02/02/4-h-international-night-otsego-county

BAZAAR—2-8 p.m. “Janky Bazaar and Vintage Clothing Pop-Up Shop.” Cooperstown Coworks, 6 Doubleday Court, Cooperstown. (607) 643-2256 or https://www.facebook.com/cooperstowncoworks/

THEATER—3 p.m. “The Shark is Broken.” Presented by Bigger Dreams Productions. Tickets required. Also showing at 8 p.m. on 2/7, 2/8 and at 3 p.m. on 2/9. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-5407 or https://www.foothillspac.org/

SPORTS—3 p.m. Info Meeting for Otsego Composite Mountain Bike Team. Open to grades 6-12.Woodland Cycles, 24 South Main Street, Milford. (607) 282-0013 or https://otsegooutdoors.org/event/info-meeting-for-mountain-bike-team-grades-6-12/

SUPPORT—7 p.m. “Post-Inauguration Community Meeting.” Presented by the Otsego Pride Alliance. Get support, make connections and write postcards to representatives. All welcome. Refreshments provided. Unitarian Universalist Society of Oneonta, 12 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. (607) 386-1508 or https://www.facebook.com/otsegopride

