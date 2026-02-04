TIME OUT OTSEGO for THURSDAY, February 5

“Post-War Refugees In Rural New York”

Lecture with the Cooperstown Graduate Program

LECTURE—7 p.m. “The Cooperstown Community Classroom: Post-War Refugees in Rural New York.” Part one of a two-part lecture series presented by Dr. Cindy Falk. Fees apply. Second lecture held at 7 p.m. on 2/12. Cooperstown Graduate Program, 5838 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (570) 430-4670 or https://cgpmuseumstudies.org/merchandise/the-cooperstown-community-classroom

MEETING—8 a.m. Otsego Now Annual Meeting. 189 main Street, 5th Floor, Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1211934291144471&set=a.587126363625270

AGRICULTURE—9 a.m. to 3 p.m. “Pesticide Applicator Exam Prep Course.” Fees apply; registration required. Presented by Cornell Cooperative Extension. https://cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2026/02/05/pesticide-applicator-exam-prep-course

WINTER CARNIVAL—Bring light and laughter to the dark days of winter. Visit https://www.cooperstownwintercarnival.com/

· 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Book Sale. Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown.

· 4:30-6 p.m. “Cooperstown Winter Carnival Hot Cocoa Kick-Off.” The Fenimore Room, Otesaga Resort Hotel, 60 Lake Street, Cooperstown.

· 7-9 p.m. “Family Friendly Bingo.” J&D’s Wagon Wheel, 4918 State Highway 28, Cooperstown.

EXERCISE CLASS—9 a.m. Free; all welcome. Held each Monday and Thursday. Strawberry Hall, Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1074353188166688&set=a.418484840420196

STORY TIME—9:30 a.m. Staff share stories, activities and play. Held Mondays through Thursdays. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

RECOVERY—10 a.m. Veterans in Recovery AA Meeting. Held each Thursday. Oneonta Veteran’s Outreach Center, 4 Academy Street, Oneonta. (607) 203-2228 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=122133208760895731&set=a.122109203768895731

CRAFT—10 a.m. to 7 p.m. “Open Sew.” Work with fellow crafters on current projects. Demos held at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Fees apply. Message/call to reserve a spot. Held each Thursday. Leatherstocking Quilts, 155 Main Street, Suite B, Oneonta. (607) 441-3111 or https://leatherstocking-quilts.square.site/classes

CONNECTIONS—10:30 a.m. to noon. Chess with Pete Mateunas. Compete against Pete and other players. Held at 10:30 a.m. each Thursday. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10236547779425736&set=g.1197122360496714

POST OFFICE—11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Virtual Job Fair. Hiring for career/pre-career positions throughout New York. Held each Thursday. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=25789401700649765&set=gm.2294846124289731&idorvanity=503131676794527

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of egg bake, sausage patty, muffin, hash browns and fruit cup. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

• Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.

• Each Tuesday and Thursday. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs.

FOOD—Noon. “Cookbook Club.” Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1356877566480034&set=pcb.1356877586480032

CONNECTIONS—12:30-2 p.m. Learn American Sign Language. Held each Thursday. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=10235031432958022&set=gm.2866972270178373&idorvanity=1197122360496714

CONNECTIONS—1 p.m. “Exercise with a Focus on Cardiovascular Health.” Presentation by Dr. Merle Myerson. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10236638945144822&set=gm.2977680982440834&idorvanity=1197122360496714

LIBRARY—4:30 p.m. “Teen Writers Group.” Recommended ages 12-18. Held each Thursday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

RECEPTION—5-7 p.m. “Art Across Campus: Spring 2026.” Project Space Gallery, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. sarah.simpson@oneonta.edu or https://www.facebook.com/events/1443946490454026/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

DINNER—5-9 p.m. “International Night: Indonesia.” Exotic flavors from around the world. Fees apply. Held each Wednesday and Thursday through 3/26. The Otesaga Resort Hotel, 60 Lake Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9931 or https://www.otesaga.com/dine/seasonal-dining

ART—5-9 p.m. “Artist Meet-Up.” Presented by Community Arts Network of Oneonta. Chat with local artists and creatives. Refreshments provided. Held the first Thursday of each month. Mitchell Loper Studio, 155 Main Street, Studio C, Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1429719342497073&set=a.480535810748769

OPENING RECEPTION—5-7 p.m. Celebrate opening of the “Mystic Flow” exhibit by Ruben Salinas. Martin-Mullen Gallery, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. Sarah.Simpson@oneonta.edu or https://www.facebook.com/SUNYOneontaArtGalleries

CLAM NIGHT—5-7 p.m. Held each Thursday. Fees apply. American Legion Post 259, 279 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-0494 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=122179916480460363&set=a.122095360988460363

SKATING—5:30 p.m. “Beginner Roller Skate Lessons.” $15/lesson. Includes skate rentals, instruction, skate game and admission to open skate (6:30-9 p.m.). Held each Thursday. Interskate 88, 5185 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 201-5308 or https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064515077240

POTTERY—6-9 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters work on personal projects. No instruction provided. Fees apply. Held 1:30-4:30 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and 6-9 p.m. on Thursday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/Winter2026/OpenStudio8Weeks

AGRICULTURE—6:30 p.m. “Swine Production Zoom Series.” Fees apply; registration required. Continues 2/19, 3/5, 3/19 and 4/2. Presented online by Cornell Cooperative Extension. (315) 866-7920 ext. 228 or https://cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2026/02/05/swine-production-zoom-series

PICKLEBALL—6:30 p.m. Free; registration required. Held each Thursday. Presented by Adult Education of Richfield Springs Central School, 93 Main Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-0610 ext. 2351 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1540455667397489&set=a.849878986455164

CONCERT—7 p.m. “Colonna/Jagels Jazz Duo.” Free. Live streamed and in person. Dunderberg Gallery, 118 Marion Avenue, Gilbertsville. (607) 783-2010 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1374877250998253&set=a.228156919003631

