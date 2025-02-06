Advertisement. Advertise with us

TIME OUT OTSEGO for FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 7

See Artistic Quilts
by the Fenimore Quilt Club

QUILT SHOW—11 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Fenimore Quilt Club Show.” On view through 2/16. Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or https://www.cooperstownart.com/

RAFFLE—Enter to win. “Valentine’s Day Raffle.” Drawing held on 2/14. No need to be present to win. The Artisans’ Guild of Oneonta, 148 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1080 or https://www.facebook.com/theartisansguildoneonta

AGING—10-11:30 a.m. “Estate Planning: Do You Know Where to Begin?” Presented by the Otsego County Office for the Aging with local attorney Lauren Glynn. Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Highway 11, Hartwick. (607) 547-4232 or https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA

VALENTINE’S DAY—10 a.m. “Valentine Seed Hearts Workshop.” Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

LIBRARY—10 a.m. “Puzzles & Coffee.” Held each Saturday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

TAX SEASON—10 a.m. to 3 p.m. “Free Tax Prep.” Provided by Hartwick College via the IRS VITA program. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-3200 or https://www.hartwick.edu/academics/academic-departments/business-administration-and-accounting-department/vita/

SENIOR COFFEE HOUR—10 a.m. Coffee, tea, pastries, games, puzzles, special events and good conversation. Held each Friday. Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Highway 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-6600 or https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064331334318

YOUTH—11 a.m. “Pre-K Storytime with Mary.” Free program to engage children with songs, stories, activities, more. Held each Friday. The Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext 106 or https://www.canajoharielibrary.org/

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of chicken and biscuits, mashed potatoes, broccoli and apple crisps. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

GARDEN—Noon to 12:30 p.m. “What’s Bugging You” series presents “Proper Storage of Pesticides and Household Chemicals: Misuse of Moth Balls.” Integrated Pest Management webinars given by Cornell College of Agriculture and Life Sciences on the first Friday of each month. https://cals.cornell.edu/new-york-state-integrated-pest-management/outreach-education/events/whats-bugging-you-webinars?fbclid=IwAR2Z1YauDmRdYUjxc_JsifbWDIzEg9cqM_DyZraYBoiW4ygEZS4_QAycyp8

LIBRARY—Noon. “Stories Come Alive.” Reading for children aged pre-K through third grade. Must be accompanied by a caregiver. Themed craft available after the story. Homeschoolers welcome. Held each Friday. Richfield Springs Public Library, 102 West Main Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-0230 or https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064602523166

LIBRARY—1 p.m. “Homeschool Hangout.” Read “Rosie Revere, Engineer” by Andrea Beaty and illustrated by David Roberts. Then build a flying machine. Held each Friday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. Held Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and 6-9 p.m. on Thursday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

YARN CLUB—2-3:30 p.m. First Friday each month. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/adult-programs/

SKATING—3-7 p.m. Open skate Monday, Wednesday, Friday. Badger Park, 87 Beaver Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2411 or https://www.facebook.com/CooperstownFriendsoftheParks

OPENING RECEPTION—5-8 p.m. “Color and Reflection.” First Friday event. Show runs through 3/2. 25 Main Collective, 21 Main Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-5340 or visit https://www.facebook.com/25maincollective/

DINNER—6-8 p.m. “Chicken & Biscuit Dinner.” Fees apply. Veterans eat free. American Legion Post 259, 279 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-0494 or https://www.facebook.com/al259

OPEN MIC—6-9 p.m. Musicians, comics, poets and writers welcome for fun event hosted by Khalil Jade. Held first Friday of each month. Muddy River Brewery Tap Room, 107 Winney Hill Road, Oneonta. (607) 287-8770 or https://www.facebook.com/MuddyRiverFarmBrewery

WORKSHOP—6-8 p.m. “Chocolate Making.” All welcome; admission by donation. Supplies provided. Unitarian Universalist Society of Oneonta, 12 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. (607) 432-3491 or https://www.facebook.com/UUSOneonta

VALENTINE’S DAY—6-8 p.m. “Paint a Partner!” Fees apply. Headwaters Arts Center, 66 Main Street, Stamford. (607) 214-6040 or https://www.facebook.com/headwatersartscenter

OPEN MIC—6 p.m. Poems, songs, dance, stories, comedy and more. Held first Friday of each month. Presented by The Telegraph School at the Cherry Valley Old School Café, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-3785 or https://www.facebook.com/TheTelegraphSchool/

PLANETARIUM—7 p.m. “Winter Night Sky.” Fees apply; registration required. SUNY Oneonta Planetarium, Perna Science Building, Room 018A, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. (607) 436-2011 or https://suny.oneonta.edu/science-outreach-activities/planetarium

MUSIC—7:30 p.m. “Wyatt Ambrose, Guitar Recital.” Presented by the Hartwick College Department of Music. Anderson Theater, 1 Hartwick Drive, Oneonta. https://www.hartwick.edu/academics/academic-departments/music-department/music-events/

THEATER—8 p.m. “The Shark is Broken.” Presented by Bigger Dreams Productions. Tickets required. Also showing on 2/8 and at 3 p.m. on 2/9. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-5407 or https://www.foothillspac.org/

