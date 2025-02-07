TIME OUT OTSEGO for SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 8

Scare Away The Winter Blues

REVELRY—5 p.m. “Koliada: Dance Party, Performance, Potluck.” Slavic winter tradition of dressing up as giant animals, angels, demons, and ancestors to parade around and scare away the darkness of winter. Followed by potluck and dance party with live music. Presented by The Telegraph School. Admission by donation. Open to all; registration required. Begins and ends at the Cherry Valley Old School, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-3785 or https://www.facebook.com/TheTelegraphSchool/

ONEONTA FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to noon. Produce, arts, crafts and more from area producers. Atrium, Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. Visit https://oneontafarmersmarket.org/

EDUCATION—9 a.m. to noon. “Sewing Class: Sew a Rope Bowl.” Fees apply. Presented by Cherry-Valley Springfield Central School Continuing Education Program, 597 County Highway 54, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-3265 or https://www.facebook.com/cvscsd

LIBRARY—9:15 a.m. “Coffee Group.” Held each Saturday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

PARENTS—9:45-11 a.m. “Baby & Me Yoga.” Held each Saturday through 2/15. Fit to be Tied Yoga Studio, 103 Main Street, Key Bank, 3rd Floor, Cooperstown. (607) 743-0054 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1566329024010659/1566329030677325/?active_tab=about

GATHERING—10 a.m. “Butternut Valley Grange Cabin Fever Event.” Board/card games, followed by potluck lunch at noon. Bring your own table service. Dessert and beverages provided. Lunch is followed by Bingo. New Fellowship Hall, Spring Street, Gilbertsville. https://www.facebook.com/butternutvalleygrange

TAX SEASON—10 a.m. to 3 p.m. “Free Tax Prep.” Provided by Hartwick College via the IRS VITA program. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://www.hartwick.edu/academics/academic-departments/business-administration-and-accounting-department/vita/

COOPERSTOWN FARMERS’ MARKET—10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or visit https://www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market

YOGA—10 a.m. “Slow Flow Yoga.” Weekly classes open to all levels. Suggested donation applies. Green Earth Health Market, Community Room, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. hello@erinrae.yoga or visit https://www.greenearthoneonta.com/class-schedule

PLANETARIUM—Fees apply. SUNY Oneonta Planetarium, Perna Science Building, Room 018A, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. (607) 436-2011 or https://suny.oneonta.edu/science-outreach-activities/planetarium

• 10:30 a.m. “Betelgeuse’s Galactic Vacation: An Alien’s Search for Planets.”

• 11:30 a.m. “The Sky Tonight.”

QUILT SHOW—11 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Fenimore Quilt Club Show.” On view through 2/16. Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or https://www.cooperstownart.com/

VALENTINE’S DAY—Noon to 3 p.m. “Jewelry Sale.” Continues 2/9. Super Heroes Humane Society, 160 Pony Farm Road, Oneonta. (607) 441-3227 or https://www.facebook.com/superheroeshs/

RUSSIAN HISTORY—1 p.m. “Give Bread and Medicine: American Famine Relief in Soviet Russia, 1921-1923.” Free online lecture by Dr. Bertrand Patenaude, Stanford University. Presented by the Russian History Museum, Jordanville. (315) 858-2468 or https://www.russianhistorymuseum.org/event/famine-relief/

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. Held Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and 6-9 p.m. on Thursday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

FUNDRAISER—3 p.m. “WFD Annual Pancake Supper.” Includes 50/50 raffle. Worcester Hose Company, 36 Church Street, Worcester. (607) 397-8032 or https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100057652470842

PARTY—6-9 p.m. “Dance Party.” Funk, soul, disco and rock. Cooperstown Coworks, 6 Doubleday Court, Cooperstown. https://www.facebook.com/cooperstowncoworks

POTLUCK—6:30 p.m. Good food and fellowship. Bring a dish to share and come join us! Fly Creek United Methodist Church, 852 County Highway 26, Fly Creek.

MUSIC—7:30-10:30 p.m. “Beat the Winter Blues with Scattered Flurries.” Free; BYOB. Cherry Valley Community Center, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 433-8000 or https://www.facebook.com/ScatteredFlurries

THEATER—8 p.m. “The Shark is Broken.” Presented by Bigger Dreams Productions. Tickets required. Also showing at 3 p.m. on 2/9. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-5407 or https://www.foothillspac.org/

