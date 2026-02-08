Advertisement. Advertise with us

TIME OUT OTSEGO for MONDAY, February 9

Valentine’s Tea with the
Oneonta Garden Club

GARDEN CLUB—1:15 p.m. Valentine’s Tea with the Oneonta Federated Garden Club. Free. St. James Church, 305 Main Street, Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/events/1181098547559241/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

DEADLINE—Last day to RSVP for Free Veteran Dinner held 6 p.m. on 2/11. Presented by the Oneonta Veteran’s Outreach Center at the Oneonta Elks Lodge, 84-86 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1312 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=122155355072895731&set=a.122109203768895731

EXERCISE CLASS—9 a.m. Free; all welcome. Held each Monday and Thursday. Strawberry Hall, Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1074353188166688&set=a.418484840420196

BLOOD DRIVE—9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Unatego Junior Senior High School, 2641 Route 7, Otego. RedCrossBlood.org

STORY TIME—9:30 a.m. Staff share stories, activities and play. Held Mondays through Thursdays. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

CONNECTIONS—10:15 a.m. to noon. Chess with Pete Mateunas. Learn the game in a one-on-one setting. Held at 10:15 a.m. each Monday. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10236547779425736&set=g.1197122360496714

CHILDREN—10:30 a.m. “Headstart Storytime.” Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Highway 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-6600 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1275483727939326&set=pcb.1275486154605750

CONNECTIONS—11 a.m. “Senior Walk/Cornhole.” Held Mondays and Thursdays. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=10236693252822480&set=pcb.2981702035372062

CONNECTIONS—11:30 a.m. “Total Body Walk.” Held Mondays and Thursdays. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=10236693252822480&set=pcb.2981702035372062

SENIOR MEALS—Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of barbecue chicken, baked beans, coleslaw and pears. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php
• 11:30 a.m. Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.
• Noon. Each Monday and Wednesday. Cherry Valley Facilities Corporation Café, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley.

CONNECTIONS—12:45 p.m. “Bluegrass Circle Jam Session.” Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=10236639103348777&set=gm.2977695039106095&idorvanity=1197122360496714

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters work on personal projects. No instruction provided. Fees apply. Held 1:30-4:30 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and 6-9 p.m. on Thursday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/Winter2026/OpenStudio8Weeks

VETERANS—5-7 p.m. “Women’s Veteran Night.” Oneonta Veteran’s Ourtreach Center, 4 Academy Street, Oneonta. (607) 203-2228 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=122155355072895731&set=a.122109203768895731

TAXES—6-8 p.m. “Free Tax Preparation.” Get taxes prepared and filed free of charge by IRS-certified volunteers. Held from 6-8 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays through 4/15 (except on 3/16 and 3/17). 2nd Floor, Golisano Hall, Hartwick College, 1 Hartwick Drive, Oneonta.(607) 431-4338 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1239696448336756&set=pcb.25622099120756290

PICKLEBALL—6:30-8 p.m. Fees apply; registration required. Presented by the Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School Fall 2025 Continuing Education Classes. Held each Monday. Cherry Valley-Springfield Elementary Gym, 597 County Route 54, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-3265 ext. 110 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1227393372524409&set=pcb.1227393415857738

Click here to read the FULL CALENDAR

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


Related Articles

Time Out Otsego: 02-07-26

OPENING RECEPTION—5-6:30 p.m. “Oneonta’s Other Railroad: The Untold Story of the Ulster and Delaware.” Free and open to the public. Light refreshments served. Exhibit on view through May. Oneonta History Center, 183 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-0960 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1489791729814541&set=a.642584304535292…
February 6, 2026

Time Out Otsego: 02-06-26

KOLIADA—6 p.m. Performers bring light and joy back to the dark days of winter. A troupe dressed as animals and spirits representing the darkness of winter and the returning sun travel the village, singing songs and performing skits to call back the sun and bless the crops for the coming year. Continues 2/7. Starting at 25 Main Collective, 21 Main Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-3785 or https://www.thetelegraphschool.org/koliada…
February 5, 2026

Time Out Otsego: 02-05-26

LECTURE—7 p.m. “The Cooperstown Community Classroom: Post-War Refugees in Rural New York.” Part one of a two-part lecture series presented by Dr. Cindy Falk. Fees apply. Second lecture held at 7 p.m. on 2/12. Cooperstown Graduate Program, 5838 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (570) 430-4670 or https://cgpmuseumstudies.org/merchandise/the-cooperstown-community-classroom…
February 4, 2026

PUTTING THE COMMUNITY BACK INTO THE NEWSPAPER

For a limited time, new annual subscriptions to the hard copy of “The Freeman’s Journal” or “Hometown Oneonta” (which also includes unlimited access to AllOtsego.com), or digital-only access to AllOtsego.com, can also give back to one of their favorite Otsego County charitable organizations.

$5.00 of your subscription will be donated to the nonprofit of your choice: Friends of the Feral-TNR, Super Heroes Humane Society, or Susquehanna Society of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals 

Visit our “subscribe” page and select your charity of choice at checkout

SUBSCRIBE