TIME OUT OTSEGO for MONDAY, February 9

Valentine’s Tea with the

Oneonta Garden Club

GARDEN CLUB—1:15 p.m. Valentine’s Tea with the Oneonta Federated Garden Club. Free. St. James Church, 305 Main Street, Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/events/1181098547559241/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

DEADLINE—Last day to RSVP for Free Veteran Dinner held 6 p.m. on 2/11. Presented by the Oneonta Veteran’s Outreach Center at the Oneonta Elks Lodge, 84-86 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1312 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=122155355072895731&set=a.122109203768895731

EXERCISE CLASS—9 a.m. Free; all welcome. Held each Monday and Thursday. Strawberry Hall, Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1074353188166688&set=a.418484840420196

BLOOD DRIVE—9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Unatego Junior Senior High School, 2641 Route 7, Otego. RedCrossBlood.org

STORY TIME—9:30 a.m. Staff share stories, activities and play. Held Mondays through Thursdays. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

CONNECTIONS—10:15 a.m. to noon. Chess with Pete Mateunas. Learn the game in a one-on-one setting. Held at 10:15 a.m. each Monday. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10236547779425736&set=g.1197122360496714

CHILDREN—10:30 a.m. “Headstart Storytime.” Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Highway 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-6600 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1275483727939326&set=pcb.1275486154605750

CONNECTIONS—11 a.m. “Senior Walk/Cornhole.” Held Mondays and Thursdays. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=10236693252822480&set=pcb.2981702035372062

CONNECTIONS—11:30 a.m. “Total Body Walk.” Held Mondays and Thursdays. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=10236693252822480&set=pcb.2981702035372062

SENIOR MEALS—Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of barbecue chicken, baked beans, coleslaw and pears. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

• 11:30 a.m. Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.

• Noon. Each Monday and Wednesday. Cherry Valley Facilities Corporation Café, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley.

CONNECTIONS—12:45 p.m. “Bluegrass Circle Jam Session.” Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=10236639103348777&set=gm.2977695039106095&idorvanity=1197122360496714

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters work on personal projects. No instruction provided. Fees apply. Held 1:30-4:30 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and 6-9 p.m. on Thursday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/Winter2026/OpenStudio8Weeks

VETERANS—5-7 p.m. “Women’s Veteran Night.” Oneonta Veteran’s Ourtreach Center, 4 Academy Street, Oneonta. (607) 203-2228 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=122155355072895731&set=a.122109203768895731

TAXES—6-8 p.m. “Free Tax Preparation.” Get taxes prepared and filed free of charge by IRS-certified volunteers. Held from 6-8 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays through 4/15 (except on 3/16 and 3/17). 2nd Floor, Golisano Hall, Hartwick College, 1 Hartwick Drive, Oneonta.(607) 431-4338 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1239696448336756&set=pcb.25622099120756290

PICKLEBALL—6:30-8 p.m. Fees apply; registration required. Presented by the Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School Fall 2025 Continuing Education Classes. Held each Monday. Cherry Valley-Springfield Elementary Gym, 597 County Route 54, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-3265 ext. 110 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1227393372524409&set=pcb.1227393415857738

Click here to read the FULL CALENDAR