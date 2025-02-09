Advertisement. Advertise with us

TIME OUT OTSEGO for MONDAY, FEBRUARY 10

Bluegrass Music with Connection Group

CONNECTIONS—12:45 p.m. Bluegrass Circle Jam Session. Meets 2nd Monday of each month. In the Community Room with Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/1197122360496714

REGISTRATION—Last day to register for “Third Annual Wine Tasting Fundraiser.” Presented by the Oneonta Rotary Club. Fees apply. Held 2/15 at 6 p.m. at Social Eats Café—Project 607, 546 Main Street, Oneonta. 607-437-9596 or www.oneontarotary.org.

BLOOD DRIVE—12:30 to 5:30 p.m. Donate and receive $15 e-gift card. Cooperstown Fire Department, 24 Chestnut Street, Cooperstown. RedCrossBlood.org

CONNECTIONS—10 a.m. to 1 p.m. “Hand Building Clay Workshop with Ann Geiger.” Fees apply. Two-week workshop limited to 10 participants. Registration required. Continues on 2/17. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/1197122360496714

QUILT SHOW—11 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Fenimore Quilt Club Show.” On view through 2/16. Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or https://www.cooperstownart.com/

SENIOR MEALS—Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of cream of potato soup, turkey sandwich, green beans and pineapple. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php
• 11:30 a.m. Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.
• Noon. Each Monday and Wednesday. Cherry Valley Facilities Corporation Café, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley.

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. Held Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and 6-9 p.m. on Thursday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

SKATING—3-7 p.m. Open skate Monday, Wednesday, Friday. Badger Park, 87 Beaver Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2411 or https://www.facebook.com/CooperstownFriendsoftheParks

DISCUSSION—3-5 p.m. “Current Events Discussion Group.” Held each Monday. Village Library of Cooperstown. 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. https://www.facebook.com/groups/321873527872198/user/1067808248/

VALENTINE’S CRAFT—4 p.m. “Valentine’s Day Candy Jar Craft.” Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

CRAFT—6 p.m. “Make A Ceramic Coil Bowl.” Fees apply. Presented by Cherry-Valley Springfield Central School Continuing Education Program, 597 County Highway 54, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-3265 or https://www.facebook.com/cvscsd

TAX SEASON—6-8 p.m. “Free Tax Prep.” Provided by Hartwick College via the IRS VITA program. Hartwick College, Golisano Hall, 2nd floor, 1 Hartwick Drive, Oneonta. (607) 431-4338 or https://www.hartwick.edu/academics/academic-departments/business-administration-and-accounting-department/vita/

SUPPORT GROUP—6:30 p.m. “Divorce Care Support Group.” Presented by the Community Bible Chapel. Clark Sports Center, 124 County Road 52, Cooperstown. https://www.divorcecare.org/groups/252042

