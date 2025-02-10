TIME OUT OTSEGO for TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 11

Students Explore Nature with OCCA

OUTDOORS—1-3 p.m. “Homeschool Nature Day.” Presented by the Otsego County Conservation Association. Gilbert Lake State Park, 18 CCC Road, Laurens. (607) 547-4488 or https://www.occainfo.org/calendar/homeschool-nature-day-gilbert-lake-state-park

DEADLINE—Last day to register for the “Ag Solutions & Networking Expo.” Presented by the Institute for Rural Vitality. Held 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on 2/18. Prentice Hall, SUNY Cobleskill. 106 Suffolk Circle, Cobleskill. (518) 207-7112 or https://www.eventleaf.com/e/AgNetwork

KNITTING CIRCLE—9 a.m. Bring a knit project and work with the group. Beginners welcome. Held each Tuesday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

STORYTIME—9:30 a.m. Staff share stories, activities and play. Held Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

COMMUNITY—9:30-11 a.m. Coffee Hour. Grace Church, 24 Montgomery Street, Cherry Valley. https://www.facebook.com/groups/1757639107806008/

COMMUNITY HIKE—9:45 a.m. Hike with the Susquehanna Chapter Adirondack Mountain Club. Bring appropriate equipment/water and be aware of your level of fitness. This week’s hike will be at Fortin Park, Oneonta. Contact hike leader Tom Austin, (607) 435-8107, or https://susqadk.org/

TECH HELP—10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. “Tech Time! One-On-One Tech Help.” Stop in with a device to get tech questions answered, from navigating Google to using the library app. Each Tuesday or by appointment. Free. The Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext. 106 or https://www.canajoharielibrary.org/

QUILT SHOW—11 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Fenimore Quilt Club Show.” On view through 2/16. Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or https://www.cooperstownart.com/

HEART HEALTH—11:15 a.m. “Heart Health Awareness.” Led by a registered dietitian. Presented by the Otsego County Office for the Aging. Admission by donation. Richfield Springs Senior Dining Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of meatloaf, rice pilaf, corn and fruited gelatin. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

• Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.

• Each Tuesday and Thursday. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs.

TOUR—2 p.m. “Virtual Zoom Tour: Fenimore’s Masterworks.” Presented online by Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/

SERVICES—2-4 p.m. Q&A with the Otsego County Office for the Aging on programs, services, Medicare and Medicaid insurance, and more. Held 2nd Tuesday of each month. Springfield Library, 129 County Highway 29A, Springfield. (607) 547-4232 or http://libraries.4cls.org/springfield/

SKATING—3-6 p.m., mixed use; 6:30-9 p.m., hockey. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Badger Park, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2411 or https://www.facebook.com/CooperstownFriendsoftheParks

BOOK DISCUSSION—6 p.m. “A History of Transgender Medicine in the United States: From Margins to Mainstream.” Presented by Dr. Carolyn Wolf-Gould, founder of Bassett Healthcare’s Gender Wellness Center. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/adult-programs/

TAX SEASON—6-8 p.m. “Free Tax Prep.” Provided by Hartwick College via the IRS VITA program. Hartwick College, Golisano Hall, 2nd floor, 1 Hartwick Drive, Oneonta. (607) 431-4338 or https://www.hartwick.edu/academics/academic-departments/business-administration-and-accounting-department/vita/

