TIME OUT OTSEGO for FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 14

Date Night for Valentine’s Day

VALENTINE’S DAY—6-8 p.m. “UUSO Valentine’s Day Spaghetti Dinner.” Fees apply. Kids eat free. Unitarian Universalist Society of Oneonta, 12 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. (607) 432-3491 or https://www.facebook.com/UUSOneonta

DEADLINE—Last day to register for “4-H Sewing Clinic.” Presented by Cornell Cooperative Extension. Held 10 a.m. to noon on 2/22. 4-H Outreach Office, 31 Maple Street, Oneonta. (607) 433-2521 or https://cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2025/02/22/4-h-sewing-clinic-otsego-county

LITERATURE— “CCS Community Literature Circle.” Choose a title from the list to read and then join the group for a discussion on 4/10 at 7 p.m. Cookies and conversation to follow. Cooperstown Central School Library, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8181 or https://www.facebook.com/cooperstowncsd

BIRD COUNT—All day. “Great Back Yard Bird Count 2025.” Provides data for the Cornell Lab of Ornithology and the National Audubon Society. Continues through 2/17. (800) 843-2473 or https://doas.us/

BOOK CLUB—Read “A Tree Grows in Brooklyn” by Betty Smith, then discuss with the group on 2/20 at 4 p.m. Followed by a film screening on 2/28 at 6 p.m. Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown

DEADLINE—Last day to sign up for “Intro to Watercolor Fundamentals” with Emily Falco. Fees apply. Held 2/15 at the Cooperstown Art Association classroom, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or https://www.cooperstownart.com/adult-programming.html

RAFFLE— Last chance to enter “Valentines’ Day Raffle.” No need to be present to win. The Artisans’ Guild of Oneonta, 148 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1080 or https://www.facebook.com/theartisansguildoneonta

DISCUSSION—8 a.m. “Coffee with Coop: Josh Rawitch.” Registration required. Cooperstown Chamber of Commerce, 31 Chestnut Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9983 or https://www.facebook.com/cooperstownchamber

LIBRARY—10 a.m. “Puzzles & Coffee.” Each Friday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary/

VALENTINE’S DAY—10 a.m. “Valentine’s Day Candy Jar Craft.” Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

SENIOR COFFEE HOUR—10 a.m. Coffee, tea, pastries, games, puzzles, special events and good conversation. Held each Friday. Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Highway 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-6600 or https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064331334318

QUILTS—11 a.m. to 3 p.m. “The 2025 Quilt Show.” Presented by The Susquehanna Valley Quilters. On view through 2/16 and then 2/20-2/23, Thursdays through Sundays. Opening reception on 2/15, 3-6 p.m. Raffle quilt drawing held 2/23 at 3 p.m. Community Arts Network of Oneonta, 11 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. https://www.canoneonta.org/

YOGA—11 a.m. Gentle class presented by instructor Kris Anne Eignor. All welcome. Suggested donation, $10. Held each Friday. Strawberry Hall, Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus/   

QUILT SHOW—11 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Fenimore Quilt Club Show.” On view through 2/16. Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or https://www.cooperstownart.com/

KIDS CONCERT—11 a.m. “Kids’ Concert Series with Gary Van Slyke.” Free, open to all. Music for ages 0-11, but older folks are welcome. Held each 2nd Friday of the month. Arkell Museum, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext. 105 or https://www.arkellmuseum.org/events-calendar

FOOD PANTRY—11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Fresh and packaged foods for area residents in need. Free. Schuyler Lake UMC Food Pantry and Exeter Mobile Food Pantry, 1472 County Highway 22, Schuyler Lake.

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of turkey with gravy, stuffing, squash and Valentine’s cookies. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

LIBRARY—Noon. “Stories Come Alive.” Reading for children aged pre-K through third grade. Must be accompanied by a caregiver. Themed craft available after the story. Homeschoolers welcome. Held each Friday. Richfield Springs Public Library, 102 West Main Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-0230 or https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064602523166

DINNER—4:30-6 p.m. “Turkey Dinner.” Fees apply. Laurens American Legion, 11 Main Street, Laurens. https://www.facebook.com/groups/448189265209363/

SKATING—3-7 p.m., mixed use. Held Monday, Wednesday, Friday. Badger Park, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2411 or https://www.facebook.com/CooperstownFriendsoftheParks

VALENTINE’S DAY—7-10 p.m. “Sweethearts’ Skate Night.” Fees apply. Admission includes skate rentals, 2 pizza slices, and 2 love potions. Interskate 88, 5185 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 432-0366 or https://www.facebook.com/interskate88

VALENTINE’S DAY—7-9 p.m. “Valentine’s Ballroom Date Night.” Fees apply. Decker School of Ballet, 140 Main Street, 3rd Floor, Oneonta. (607) 432-6290 or https://www.facebook.com/deckerballet

