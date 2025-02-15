Advertisement. Advertise with us

TIME OUT OTSEGO for SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 16

Last Chance To View the
Fenimore Quilt Club Show

FINALE—1-4 p.m. “Fenimore Quilt Club Show.” Last chance to see these artful quilts. Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or https://www.cooperstownart.com/

BIRD COUNT—All day. “Great Back Yard Bird Count 2025.” Provides data for the Cornell Lab of Ornithology and the National Audubon Society. Continues through 2/17. (800) 843-2473 or https://doas.us/

RUN—10 a.m.; registration 8:30-9:30 a.m. “Frozen Toes 5 Miler Trail Run.” Challenging off-road course through wooded trails. Fees apply. Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2800 ext. 111 or https://www.clarksportscenter.com/events/2025-frozen-toes-5-miler/

QUILTS—11 a.m. to 3 p.m. “The 2025 Quilt Show.” Presented by The Susquehanna Valley Quilters. On view 2/20-2/23. Raffle quilt drawing held 2/23 at 3 p.m. Community Arts Network of Oneonta, 11 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. https://www.canoneonta.org/

FIBER—1-3 p.m. “The Gatehouse Fiber Guild.” New knitters welcome. Held each Sunday. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/thegatehouseny

MUSIC—2-4 p.m. “Music in the Coffeehouse with Matt Durfee.” Acoustic rock. The Elm Inn, 104 East Main Street, Milford. contactus@theelminnmilford.com or https://www.facebook.com/theelminn

CONCERT—4 p.m. Dom Flemons, “The American Songster.” Solo concert. Free. Headwaters Arts Center, 66 Main Street, Stamford. (607) 214-6040 or visit https://roxburyartsgroup.org/events/14ztkmeprmgo8cpvnjwyzt1j5qlzmy-wyjp3

RESCHEDULED – FUNDRAISER—6 p.m. “National Justice for Animals Week: Bingo Night!” $10 minimum food/beverage purchase to play. Donations gratefully accepted. Presented by Super Heroes Humane Society at Roots Public Social Club, 175 Main Street, Oneonta.
(607) 441-3227 or https://www.facebook.com/superheroeshs/ – RESCHEDULED

