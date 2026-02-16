TIME OUT OTSEGO for TUESDAY, February 17

Pancake Dinner

DINNER—5-7 p.m. “Shrove Tuesday Pancake Dinner.” Free-will donation. Christ Church of Gilbertsville, 166 Marion Avenue, Gilbertsville. (607) 783-2267 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1258325439447359?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

COMMUNITY CONVERSATIONS—8-9 a.m. Local community members gather to chat about what’s happening around Oneonta. Held each Tuesday. Green Earth Health Market, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-6600 or https://www.greenearthoneonta.com/class-schedule

LEADERSHIP—9 a.m. to 1 p.m. “Neurodiversity and Leadership.” Presented by Jesse Katan, leadership coach and consultant. Fees apply; registration required. SUNY Oneonta, ExCL Center, 4 Dietz Street, Oneonta. (607) 436-2831 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=122165835758749882&set=a.122101419512749882

WORKFORCE—9 a.m. to 1 p.m. “Diversity in the Workforce Mini-Series: Neurodiversity and Leadership.” Fees apply; registration required. ExCL Center, 4 Dietz Street, Oneonta. (607) 436-2831 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=122160591110749882&set=a.122101419512749882

STORY TIME—9:30 a.m. Staff share stories, activities and play. Held Mondays through Thursdays. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

COMMUNITY HIKE—9:45 a.m. Hike with the Susquehanna Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club. Bring appropriate equipment/water and be aware of your level of fitness. This week’s hike will be at Hamden Rail Trail, Hamden. (607) 431-8010 or https://susqadk.org/

GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP—10-11:30 a.m. Free drop-in group open to all aged 18+. Facilitated by staff trained in grief and loss. This is a safe and confidential space to focus on understanding the grief process, make sense of strong emotions, and learn from other community members. Held third Tuesday of each month. St. James Church, 305 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-5525 to register or https://www.helioscare.org/all-events/grief-support-oneonta/

TECH TIME—10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. One-on-one friendly tech help. Held each Tuesday. Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 or https://engagedpatrons.org/EventsCalendar.cfm?SiteID=8271

STORY TIME—11 a.m. Ages 0-4. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=875687985091918&set=a.182156554445068

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of ham and scalloped potatoes, cauliflower, and fruit cocktail. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

• Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.

• Each Tuesday and Thursday. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs.

AGRICULTURE—Noon. Meeting of the Apple Marketing Order Board. Presented online and in person at the Orchard Room, 10B Airline Drive, Albany. (518) 457-0752 or https://agriculture.ny.gov/farming/marketing-order-administration

AGRICULTURE—Noon. Meeting of the Apple Marketing Order Advisory Board. Presented online and in person at the Orchard Room, 10B Airline Drive, Albany. (518) 457-0752 or https://agriculture.ny.gov/farming/marketing-order-administration

VETERANS—1-2 p.m. “Military Spouse Survivor’s Group.” Oneonta Veteran’s Outreach Center, 4 Academy Street, Oneonta. (607) 203-2228 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=122151052508895731&set=a.122109203768895731

YOUTH—1-3 p.m. “Winter Break Art Program.” Open to ages 6-10. Fees apply; registration required. Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. https://www.canoneonta.org/

ART TOUR—2 p.m. “Virtual Zoom Tour: Cooper, Cole and the Hudson River School.” Free; suggested donation requested. Presented by Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1436029161460336/1436029168127002/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22unknown%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22external%22%7D%2C%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D%2C%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

SERVICES—2-4 p.m. Q&A with the Otsego County Office for the Aging on programs, services, Medicare and Medicaid insurance, and more. Held 3rd Tuesday of each month. Edmeston Free Library, 26 East Street, Edmeston. (607) 547-4232 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1138229111672016&set=a.544469607714639

DINNER—5-9 p.m. “International Night: Mardi Gras.” Exotic flavors from around the world. Fees apply. The Otesaga Resort Hotel, 60 Lake Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9931 or https://www.otesaga.com/dine/seasonal-dining

TAXES—6-8 p.m. “Free Tax Preparation.” Get taxes prepared and filed free of charge by IRS-certified volunteers. Held from 6-8 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays through 4/15 (except on 3/16 and 3/17). 2nd Floor, Golisano Hall, Hartwick College, 1 Hartwick Drive, Oneonta.(607) 431-4338 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1239696448336756&set=pcb.25622099120756290

FIRST AID—6 p.m. “2026 American Hearth Month CPR Certification Courses.” Edmeston Fire Department, 27-29 East Street, Edmeston. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1497298635731067&set=a.479053030888971

OUTDOORS—6:30 p.m. “Local Trails: A Public Listening Session.” Share thoughts on local trails and help guide improvement in the future. Free; registration required. Presented online by the Otsego County Conservation Association. (607) 547-4488 or https://www.occainfo.org/calendar/local-trails-a-public-listening-session

MUSEUM—7 p.m. “Interesting Women: Upstate New York Version.” Historian Lauren Kozakiewicz tells the stories of interesting New York women who pushed the conventional boundaries of their day. Free. Presented online via Zoom by the Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, Canajoharie. (516) 673-2314 or https://engagedpatrons.org/EventsExtended.cfm?SiteID=8271&EventID=580945&PK=

