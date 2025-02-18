TIME OUT OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 19

Free Fishing Clinic at Glimmerglass

FISHING—9:30-11 a.m.; 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.; and 1:30-3 p.m. “15th Annual DEC Free Fishing Day Clinic.” Gear and bait provided. Registration required. Rain date is 3/1. Glimmerglass State Park, 1527 County Road 31, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8662 or https://www.facebook.com/GlimmerglassStatePark

AGRICULTURE—9 a.m. to 4 p.m. “2025 Eastern New York Fruit and Vegetable Conference.” Presented by Cornell Cooperative Extension. Fees apply. Continues 2/20. Crowne Plaza Desmond Hotel and Conference Center, 660 Albany Shaker Road, Albany. https://cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2025/02/19/2025-eastern-new-york-fruit-and-vegetable-conference

STORYTIME—9:30 a.m. Staff share stories, activities and play. Held Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

STORYTIME—10 a.m. Library staff read storybooks to children aged 3-5. Held each Wednesday. Springfield Library, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center, (315) 858-5802 or http://libraries.4cls.org/springfield/

STORYTIME—10 a.m. Bring babies and toddlers down each Wednesday for an entertaining story read aloud by library staff. Held each Wednesday. Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown

STORYTIME—10 a.m. Bring the children down each Wednesday to listen to a story, then participate in a related craft and snack. Free. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus/

SUPPORT—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Half off everything except priced jewelry and furniture. Every first and third Wednesday. Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7, Oneonta. (607) 432-5335 or https://www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop/

EXERCISE—11:15 a.m. “Intro to Group Cycling.” Low intensity course for beginners, seniors, or anyone else. Registration required. Clark Sports Center, 124 County Road 52, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2800 or https://www.facebook.com/clarksportscenter

SENIOR MEALS—Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of Spanish rice, broccoli, beets and cookies. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

• 11:30 a.m. Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.

• Noon. Each Monday and Wednesday. Cherry Valley Facilities Corporation Café, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley.

HEART HEALTH—11:45 a.m. Learn about heart health with a registered dietitian. Presented by the Otsego County Office for the Aging. Admission by donation. Cherry Valley Senior Dining Center, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley. https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA

SKATE—Noon to 4 p.m. “Winter Break Skate-n-Dance.” Admission fees apply. Interskate 88, 5185 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 432-0366 or https://www.facebook.com/interskate88

LIBRARY CRAFT—2 p.m. “Pom Pom Making.” Free to children. Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext. 106 or https://www.canajoharielibrary.org/

SKATING—3-7 p.m. mixed use. Open Monday, Wednesday, Friday. Badger Park, 87 Beaver Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2411 or https://www.facebook.com/CooperstownFriendsoftheParks

CRAFT—3 p.m. Crochet Group. Bring a project to work on or come and learn. Held each Wednesday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

WRITING—5 p.m. “Sacred Writing Workshop on Anxieties.” Fees apply. Unitarian Universalist Society of Oneonta, 12 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. (607) 432-3491 or https://www.facebook.com/UUSOneonta

MEDITATE—5:30-6:30 p.m. “Learn to Meditate.” Beginners and experienced meditators welcome. Free. Held Wednesdays through 4/16. Village Library of Cooperstown, upstairs ballroom, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (518) 428-4692 or https://www.facebook.com/SahajaMeditationUpstateNY

DEMOCRATS—6 p.m. Open to all looking to get involved in local government and the Democratic committees. Held online via Zoom. RSVP to Info@OtsegoDemocrats.com

UPSTATE HISTORY—6 p.m. “Nothing That is Necessary is to Be Discouraged: Slavery in Colonial New York.” Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://www.facebook.com/hmloneonta/

LIBRARY CRAFT—6 p.m. “Rope Wreath Workshop.” Registration required. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary/

SCHOLAR SERIES—6 p.m. “Hopis and the Counterculture: Traditionalism, Appropriation, and the Birth of a Social Field.” Presented by the Alden Scholar Series. Presentation on how the Hopi became icons of the followers of alternative spiritualities, leading to the appropriation of Indigenous identities in the 1960s. Reception to follow presentation. Free. Alden Room, James M. Milne Library, 3rd floor, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. (6070 436-3302 or https://connect.oneonta.edu/event/10921106

EDUCATION—6 p.m. “Ukulele for the Fun of It.” Presented by the 2025 Continuing Ed Program. Fees apply. Held each Wednesday. Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School, 597 County Highway 54, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-3265 ext. 518 or https://www.facebook.com/cvscsd

MOUNTAIN CLUB—7 p.m.; potluck at 6 p.m. “The Oregon Coast, California Redwoods, and Crater Lake.” Presented by Scott Fielder for the Susquehanna Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club. Elm Park United Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. https://susqadk.org/

ART CLASS—6-9 p.m. “Figure This! Open Studio Life Drawing.” Non-instructional workshop with nude models for sketching. Hosted by a Cooperstown Art Association member, who will be present to field questions and comments. $18/session, cash. Held each Wednesday. Cancellations will be communicated prior to session. Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or https://www.cooperstownart.com/adult-programming.html

