TIME OUT OTSEGO for FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 21

Good Vibes and Dancing with Jimkata

CONCERT—7:30 p.m. “Jimkata: Electro-Rock Dance Party.” Presented by Cooperstown Concerts. Tickets required. The Otesaga Resort Hotel, 60 Lake Street, Cooperstown. https://cooperstownconcerts.org/

CONSERVATION—9:30-11 a.m. “State of Conservation: Coffee Talk Tour of the County—Roseboom.” Free cup of coffee. Share ideas and ask questions. Led by OCCA Executive Director Amy Wyant. Roseboom Café, 3220 State Highway 166, Roseboom. (607) 547-4488 or https://www.facebook.com/OCCAINFO

YOGA—10 a.m. Gentle class presented by instructor Kris Anne Eignor. All welcome. Suggested donation, $10. Held each Friday. Strawberry Hall, Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus/

LIBRARY—10 a.m. “Puzzles & Coffee.” Held each Saturday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

SENIOR COFFEE HOUR—10 a.m. Coffee, tea, pastries, games, puzzles, special events and good conversation. Held each Friday. Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Highway 11 Hartwick. (607) 293-6600 or https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064331334318

YOUTH—11 a.m. “Pre-K Storytime with Mary.” Free program to engage children with songs, stories, activities, more. Held each Friday. The Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext 106 or https://www.canajoharielibrary.org/

QUILTS—11 a.m. to 3 p.m. “The 2025 Quilt Show.” Presented by The Susquehanna Valley Quilters. On view through 2/23. Raffle quilt drawing held 2/23 at 3 p.m. Community Arts Network of Oneonta, 11 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. https://www.canoneonta.org/

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of ham and scalloped potatoes, peas and carrots, and frosted birthday cake. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

LIBRARY—Noon. “Stories Come Alive.” Reading for children aged pre-K through third grade. Must be accompanied by a caregiver. Themed craft available after the story. Homeschoolers welcome. Held each Friday. Richfield Springs Public Library, 102 West Main Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-0230 or https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064602523166

LIBRARY—1 p.m. “Homeschool Hangout.” Join homeschool families for stories, activities, crafts and learning. Recommended for ages 5-18. Held each Friday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

LIBRARY CRAFT—2 p.m. “Blow Paint Monsters.” Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext. 106 or https://www.canajoharielibrary.org/

SKATING—3-7 p.m. mixed use. Open Monday, Wednesday, Friday. Badger Park, 87 Beaver Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2411 or https://www.facebook.com/CooperstownFriendsoftheParks

LECTURE—6 p.m.; doors open at 5:30 p.m. “Rural and Small-Town America: Myths and Misunderstandings.” 2025 Hardy Chair Lecture featuring Tim Slack, professor of sociology at Louisiana State University. Shineman Chapel House, Hartwick College, 1 Hartwick Drive, Oneonta. (607) 431-4951 or https://www.hartwick.edu/academics/annual-celebrations-lectures/hardy-chair-lecture/

DINNER—6-7 p.m. “Ziti & Meatball Dinner.” Fees apply. Open to the public. Takeout available. American Legion Post 259, 279 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (6070 432-0494 or https://www.facebook.com/al259

PLANETARIUM—7 p.m. “Solar and Lunar Eclipses.” Fees apply. SUNY Oneonta Planetarium, Perna Science Building, Room 018A, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. (607) 436-2011 or https://suny.oneonta.edu/science-outreach-activities/planetarium

THEATER—7 p.m. “Green Day’s American Idiot: The Musical.” Tickets required. Also showing 2/22 and at 3 p.m. on 2/23. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or https://www.foothillspac.org/

CONSERVATION—7:30 p.m. “Reducing Your Household Carbon Impact.” Presented online via Zoom by the Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society. Registration required. https://doas.us/

