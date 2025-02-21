TIME OUT OTSEGO for SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 22

Spaghetti Dinner for the Community

DINNER—4-6 p.m. “Free Community Dinner.” Spaghetti, sauce, meatballs, sausage, salad, bread and desserts. Donations welcome. RSVP appreciated. Church of Christ Uniting, 22 Church Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-1553 or https://rschurchofchristuniting.com/events/

FIREARMS TRAINING—8 a.m. to 5 p.m. “18 Hour New York State Pistol Permit Course.” Fees apply. Continues 2/23. Presented by The Fighters Guild at Clark Mills American Legion, 7683 Main Street, Clinton. (315) 557-8823 or https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100091929696696

BEEKEEPING—8 a.m. to 3 p.m. “To Bee or Not To Bee: Introduction to Beekeeping Short Course.” Presented by the Leatherstocking Beekeepers’ Association. Fees apply. Clark Sports Center, 124, County Highway 52, Cooperstown. https://www.facebook.com/leatherstockingbeekeeping

HUNTER SAFETY—9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. “NYS DEC Hunter Education Safety Course.” Open to all aged 11+. Students aged 11-16 must have a permission slip. Free; registration required. Oneonta Sportsmen’s Club, 251 Rod & Gun Club Road, Oneonta. (607) 433-0515 or https://www.facebook.com/OneontaSportsmensClub/

ONEONTA FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to noon. Atrium, Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. https://oneontafarmersmarket.org/

LIBRARY—9:15 a.m. “Coffee Group.” Held each Saturday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

COOPERSTOWN FARMERS’ MARKET—10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or https://www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market

TAX SEASON—10 a.m. to 3 p.m. “Free Tax Prep.” Provided by Hartwick College via the IRS VITA program. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://www.hartwick.edu/academics/academic-departments/business-administration-and-accounting-department/vita/

YOGA—10 a.m. “Slow Flow Yoga.” Weekly classes open to all levels. Suggested donation applies. Green Earth Health Market, Community Room, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. hello@erinrae.yoga or https://www.greenearthoneonta.com/class–schedule

PLANETARIUM—Fees apply. SUNY Oneonta Planetarium, Perna Science Building, Room 018A, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. (607) 436-2011 or https://suny.oneonta.edu/science-outreach-activities/planetarium

• 10:30 a.m. “Betelgeuse’s Galactic Vacation: An Alien’s Search for Planets.”

• 11:30 a.m. “The Sky Tonight.”

QUILTS—11 a.m. to 3 p.m. “The 2025 Quilt Show.” Presented by The Susquehanna Valley Quilters. On view through 2/23. Raffle quilt drawing held 2/23 at 3 p.m. Community Arts Network of Oneonta, 11 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. https://www.canoneonta.org/

REPAIRS—11 a.m. to 2 p.m. “Repair Café.” Learn to repair common household items, from small appliances to textiles. Presented by the Otsego ReUse Center. Mainview Pottery and More, 77 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-8595 or https://www.facebook.com/arcotsego

CAFÉ—1-3 p.m. “Lattes & Literature.” Presented by the Morris Village Library. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/thegatehouseny

OPEN STUDIO—1-4 p.m. Work on art projects in the company of other artists. Held each Thursday and Saturday. Free-will donations to defray heating costs. Butternut Valley Arts & Crafts Center. 124 Main Street, Morris. https://www.facebook.com/groups/635887766562044/

WORKSHOP—1-3 p.m. “Beeswax Wrap Workshop.” Led by Jessica Capeci of Windswept Farm & Apothecary. Fees apply. 25 Main Collective, 21 Main Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-4025 or https://www.facebook.com/25maincollective/

PARTY—1-4 p.m. “Family Disco Party.” Presented by Otsego Pride Alliance. Fees apply. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or https://www.facebook.com/otsegopride

TOUR—2 p.m. “Gallery Tour with Guest Star Barbara Luhmann.” Discussing the Beth Van Hoesen print exhibition, followed by hands-on printing demo. Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext. 106 or https://www.canajoharielibrary.org/

OPENING RECEPTION—4-6 p.m. “A/Symmetrical Worlds with Carol Levine and Helen Quinn.” Headwaters Arts Center, 66 Main Street, Stamford. ( 607) 214-6040 or https://roxburyartsgroup.org/events/asymmetricalworlds

FUNDRAISER—4 p.m. “Laurens Contrast of Colors Show & Lasagna Dinner Fundraiser.” Laurens Central School, 55 Main Street Laurens. (607) 432-2050 or https://www.facebook.com/pages/Laurens-Central-School/326261367557723

DEMOCRATS—4:30 p.m. Open to all looking to get involved in local government and the Democratic committees. Norbu, 149 Main Street, Cooperstown. RSVP to Info@OtsegoDemocrats.com

PARTY—7-11 p.m. “Adult Prom 2025.” Tacos, charcuteries, full-service bar, dancing, prom photo booth and more. Tickets required. Brewery Ommegang, 656 County Highway 33, Cooperstown. (607) 544-1800 or https://www.facebook.com/omgtaphouse

THEATER—7 p.m. “Green Day’s American Idiot: The Musical.” Tickets required. Also showing at 3 p.m. on 2/23. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or https://www.foothillspac.org/

OPEN MIC—7-9 p.m. “Coffee House.” Singers, writers, musicians, and more are invited to share works. 10-20 minute slots. Light refreshments available. Free, open to public. Held each 4th Saturday. Schuyler Lake United Methodist Church, 128 Church Street, Schuyler Lake. (315) 858-2523.

