Advertisement. Advertise with us

TIME OUT OTSEGO for SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 22

Spaghetti Dinner for the Community

DINNER—4-6 p.m. “Free Community Dinner.” Spaghetti, sauce, meatballs, sausage, salad, bread and desserts. Donations welcome. RSVP appreciated. Church of Christ Uniting, 22 Church Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-1553 or https://rschurchofchristuniting.com/events/

FIREARMS TRAINING—8 a.m. to 5 p.m. “18 Hour New York State Pistol Permit Course.” Fees apply. Continues 2/23. Presented by The Fighters Guild at Clark Mills American Legion, 7683 Main Street, Clinton. (315) 557-8823 or https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100091929696696

BEEKEEPING—8 a.m. to 3 p.m. “To Bee or Not To Bee: Introduction to Beekeeping Short Course.” Presented by the Leatherstocking Beekeepers’ Association. Fees apply. Clark Sports Center, 124, County Highway 52, Cooperstown. https://www.facebook.com/leatherstockingbeekeeping

HUNTER SAFETY—9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. “NYS DEC Hunter Education Safety Course.” Open to all aged 11+. Students aged 11-16 must have a permission slip. Free; registration required. Oneonta Sportsmen’s Club, 251 Rod & Gun Club Road, Oneonta. (607) 433-0515 or https://www.facebook.com/OneontaSportsmensClub/

ONEONTA FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to noon. Atrium, Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. https://oneontafarmersmarket.org/

LIBRARY—9:15 a.m. “Coffee Group.” Held each Saturday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

COOPERSTOWN FARMERS’ MARKET—10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or https://www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market

TAX SEASON—10 a.m. to 3 p.m. “Free Tax Prep.” Provided by Hartwick College via the IRS VITA program. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://www.hartwick.edu/academics/academic-departments/business-administration-and-accounting-department/vita/

YOGA—10 a.m. “Slow Flow Yoga.” Weekly classes open to all levels. Suggested donation applies. Green Earth Health Market, Community Room, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. hello@erinrae.yoga or https://www.greenearthoneonta.com/classschedule

PLANETARIUM—Fees apply. SUNY Oneonta Planetarium, Perna Science Building, Room 018A, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. (607) 436-2011 or https://suny.oneonta.edu/science-outreach-activities/planetarium
• 10:30 a.m. “Betelgeuse’s Galactic Vacation: An Alien’s Search for Planets.”
• 11:30 a.m. “The Sky Tonight.”

QUILTS—11 a.m. to 3 p.m. “The 2025 Quilt Show.” Presented by The Susquehanna Valley Quilters. On view through 2/23. Raffle quilt drawing held 2/23 at 3 p.m. Community Arts Network of Oneonta, 11 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. https://www.canoneonta.org/

REPAIRS—11 a.m. to 2 p.m. “Repair Café.” Learn to repair common household items, from small appliances to textiles. Presented by the Otsego ReUse Center. Mainview Pottery and More, 77 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-8595 or https://www.facebook.com/arcotsego

CAFÉ—1-3 p.m. “Lattes & Literature.” Presented by the Morris Village Library. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/thegatehouseny

OPEN STUDIO—1-4 p.m. Work on art projects in the company of other artists. Held each Thursday and Saturday. Free-will donations to defray heating costs. Butternut Valley Arts & Crafts Center. 124 Main Street, Morris. https://www.facebook.com/groups/635887766562044/

WORKSHOP—1-3 p.m. “Beeswax Wrap Workshop.” Led by Jessica Capeci of Windswept Farm & Apothecary. Fees apply. 25 Main Collective, 21 Main Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-4025 or https://www.facebook.com/25maincollective/

PARTY—1-4 p.m. “Family Disco Party.” Presented by Otsego Pride Alliance. Fees apply. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or https://www.facebook.com/otsegopride

TOUR—2 p.m. “Gallery Tour with Guest Star Barbara Luhmann.” Discussing the Beth Van Hoesen print exhibition, followed by hands-on printing demo. Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext. 106 or https://www.canajoharielibrary.org/

OPENING RECEPTION—4-6 p.m. “A/Symmetrical Worlds with Carol Levine and Helen Quinn.” Headwaters Arts Center, 66 Main Street, Stamford. (607) 214-6040 or https://roxburyartsgroup.org/events/asymmetricalworlds

FUNDRAISER—4 p.m. “Laurens Contrast of Colors Show & Lasagna Dinner Fundraiser.” Laurens Central School, 55 Main Street Laurens. (607) 432-2050 or https://www.facebook.com/pages/Laurens-Central-School/326261367557723

DEMOCRATS—4:30 p.m. Open to all looking to get involved in local government and the Democratic committees. Norbu, 149 Main Street, Cooperstown. RSVP to Info@OtsegoDemocrats.com 

PARTY—7-11 p.m. “Adult Prom 2025.” Tacos, charcuteries, full-service bar, dancing, prom photo booth and more. Tickets required. Brewery Ommegang, 656 County Highway 33, Cooperstown. (607) 544-1800 or https://www.facebook.com/omgtaphouse

THEATER—7 p.m. “Green Day’s American Idiot: The Musical.” Tickets required. Also showing at 3 p.m. on 2/23. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or https://www.foothillspac.org/

OPEN MIC—7-9 p.m. “Coffee House.” Singers, writers, musicians, and more are invited to share works. 10-20 minute slots. Light refreshments available. Free, open to public. Held each 4th Saturday. Schuyler Lake United Methodist Church, 128 Church Street, Schuyler Lake. (315) 858-2523.

Click here to read the FULL CALENDAR

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Articles

Happenin’ Otsego: 10-29-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, OCTOBER 29 Pumpkin Glow at Cooperstown Library PUMPKIN GLOW—6-7 p.m. Create a Jack-O-Lantern for display and then see what the neighbors made. Held on the steps of the Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or visit https://www.cooperstownart.com/ FUNDRAISER—8-11 a.m. “Ambulance Fundraiser Breakfast.” Help the Gilbertsville Emergency Squad raise money for a new ambulance. Featuring fluffy pancakes, tasty syrups and good company. Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, Spring Street, Gilbertsville. (607) 783-2520 or visit https://www.facebook.com/GilbertsvilleVolunteerFire…

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 06-10-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, JUNE 10 Explore Hall, Park, & Local Organizations BLOCK PARTY – 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Celebrate the start of the summer season with local organizations from Hyde Hall and Glimmerglass State Park to the Otsego Boat Deputy, Otsego Outdoors, and Springfield Center Library. The Rolling Meadows clydesdales will be on hand to greet visitors, the Susquehanna SPCA will have opportunities for adoptions, and Hanzolo will be performing live from noon to 2 p.m. Hyde Hall, 267 Glimmerglass State Park Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5098 or visit hydehall.org/block-party-on-june-10-with-hyde-hall-glimmerglass-state-park/ BAG SALE – 8:30 a.m. Find a wide variety of clothing,…

Happenin’ Otsego: 06-28-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, JUNE 28 Practice Drawing With The Cooperstown Art Association FIGURE THIS—6-9 p.m. Practice drawing from life in the studio with nude models and professional artist Jonathan Pincus on hand to answer questions. $18/session. Cooperstown Art Association. (607) 547-9777 or visit cooperstownart.com BLOOD DRIVE – 1-6 p.m. Save up to three lives with the American Red Cross. Southside Mall, 5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta. Register at RedCrossBlood.org…