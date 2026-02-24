TIME OUT OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, February 25

Potluck and Historical Show and Tell

with the Fly Creek Area Historical Society

HISTORICAL SOCIETY—5:30 p.m. Potluck followed by historical show and tell, then regular meeting of the Fly Creek Historical Society. All welcome. Fly Creek Methodist Church, 852 County Route 26, Fly Creek. (802) 345-5406 or https://www.facebook.com/p/Fly-Creek-Area-Historical-Society-100077445521390/

STORY TIME—9:30 a.m. Staff share stories, activities and play. Held Mondays through Thursdays. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP—10 a.m. Free drop-in group open to all aged 18+. Facilitated by staff trained in grief and loss. Held fourth Wednesday of each month. Cobleskill United Methodist Church, 107 Church Street, Cobleskill. (607) 432-5525 or https://www.helioscare.org/all-events/grief-support-cobleskill/

STORY HOUR—10 a.m. Open to children ages 2-5, plus caregivers. Held each Wednesday. Cherry Valley Memorial Library, 61 Main Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-8214 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10237883651819790&set=gm.1691493248164715&idorvanity=128618074452248

STORY TIME—10 a.m. Free. Held each Wednesday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1037078985227442&set=a.418484840420196

STORY TIME—10 a.m. Held each Wednesday. Springfield Library, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center. (315) 858-5802 or http://libraries.4cls.org/springfield/programs-and-events/childrens-and-youth-programs/

YOUTH—10:15 a.m. “Storytime: Bears.” Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1356877566480034&set=pcb.1356877586480032

STORYTIME—10:30 a.m. Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Highway 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-6600 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1275483727939326&set=pcb.1275486154605750

DONATE—11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Donate gently used fine arts and crafts pieces for the “Spring Cleaning Art Bazaar.” Donations accepted through 2/27. Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or https://www.cooperstownart.com/spring-cleaning.html

SENIOR MEALS—Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of roast pork dinner, sweet potatoes, Sonoma-blend vegetables and banana bread. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

• 11:30 a.m. Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.

• Noon. Each Monday and Wednesday. Cherry Valley Facilities Corporation Café, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley.

LEARN—12:30-1:30 p.m. “Lunch and Learn: Building Your Budget.” Presented by SFCU. Held online and in person at the SUNY Oneonta ExCL Center, 4 Dietz Street, Oneonta. (607) 436-2831 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=122167147736749882&set=a.122101419512749882

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters work on personal projects. No instruction provided. Fees apply. Held 1:30-4:30 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and 6-9 p.m. on Thursday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/Winter2026/OpenStudio8Weeks

TECH HELP—2-4 p.m. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=875687985091918&set=a.182156554445068

YOUTH—3 p.m. “After School at the Library.” Reading, games, arts and crafts. Held each Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

CROCHET CIRCLE—3 p.m. Held each Wednesday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1037078985227442&set=a.418484840420196

FOOD—3:30-5:15 p.m. “Soup’s On: Homemade Soup To Go.” No age, socio-economic or church membership requirement. No deliveries or sit-down meal. Free; donations welcome. Continues each Wednesday through 3/25. Elm Park United Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-6552 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1180569320830299&set=a.507125181508053

DINNER—5-9 p.m. “International Night: Spain.” Exotic flavors from around the world. Fees apply. Held each Wednesday and Thursday through 3/26. The Otesaga Resort Hotel, 60 Lake Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9931 or https://www.otesaga.com/dine/seasonal-dining

WORKSHOP—5:30-7:30 p.m. “Intro To Embroidery.” Fees apply; registration required. All materials provided. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

TAXES—5:30 p.m. “VITA Free Tax Preparation and Filing.” Get taxes prepared and filed free of charge by IRS-certified volunteers. By appointment only. Held at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesdays and at 9 a.m. on Saturdays. First Floor Lobby, Alumni Hall, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta.(607) 436-2171 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1239696451670089&set=pcb.25622099120756290

LECTURE—6 p.m. Informative program on garden-based education in the community and the Master Gardener Volunteer Program. Presented by the Unadilla Rotary Club at the William Bauer Community Center, 246 Main Street, Unadilla. https://www.facebook.com/groups/2477172589130992/user/100071481393214

ART—6-7:30 p.m. “Art for Wellness Program.” Free program connecting creative expression with mindfulness practices. Free; open to the public. All materials/instruction provided. Held each Wednesday through 4/8. Headwaters Arts Center, 66 Main Street, Stamford. (607) 214-6040 or https://roxburyartsgroup.org/workshops/art-for-wellness

ART CLASS—6-9 p.m. “Figure This! Open Studio Life Drawing.” Non-instructional workshop with nude models for sketching. Hosted by a Cooperstown Art Association member. Fees apply, cash. Held each Wednesday. Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or https://www.cooperstownart.com/adult-programming.html

Click here to read the FULL CALENDAR