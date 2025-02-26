TIME OUT OTSEGO for THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 27

Free Screening of ‘North to Freedom’

FILM—7 p.m. “North to Freedom.” Free. The Loft at Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or https://www.foothillspac.org/

CRAFT—10 a.m. to 7 p.m. “Open Sewing.” Bring a project, sewing machine, and other tools and work with fellow crafters. Message/call to reserve a spot. Held each Thursday. Leatherstocking Quilts, 155 Main Street, Suite B, Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61554111033718

LIBRARY—10 a.m. “Picture Book Story Time.” Held each Thursday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

LIBRARY—10 a.m. “Technology Workshop.” Learn about downloading e-books and audiobooks from Libby with PCs, tablets and phones. Springfield Library, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center. (315) 858-5802 or http://libraries.4cls.org/springfield/

POTTERY—10 a.m. to 1 p.m. “Handbuilding: Shaping Coil Pots and More.” Class held Thursdays through 4/17. Fees apply; registration required. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/WinterII20258Weeks/HandbuildingShapingCoilPotsandMore8Weeks

VOLUNTEER—11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Fight hunger in Otsego County. Assist the staff to unload deliveries of food and other items for families in need. Cooperstown Food Pantry, 25 Church Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8902 or https://cooperstownfoodpantry.org/

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of Swedish meatballs, egg noodles, Brussels sprouts and cookies. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

• Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.

• Each Tuesday and Thursday. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs

CONNECTIONS—Noon. “Book Group with Heather.” Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. https://www.facebook.com/groups/1197122360496714/

CONNECTIONS—12:30 p.m. “Genealogy.” Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Road 52, Cooperstown. https://www.facebook.com/groups/1197122360496714/

LANGUAGE—12:30 p.m. Learn American Sign Language with Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Road 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/groups/1197122360496714

OPEN STUDIO—1-4 p.m. Work on art projects in the company of other artists. Held each Thursday and Saturday. Free-will donations to defray heating costs. Butternut Valley Arts & Crafts Center, 124 Main Street, Morris. https://www.facebook.com/groups/635887766562044/

CONNECTIONS—1 p.m. “Falls: Awareness, Personal Risk Assessment and Prevention.” Presented by Mike Rutledge, physical therapist. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Road 52, Cooperstown. https://www.facebook.com/groups/1197122360496714/

ALZHEIMER’S—2 p.m. “10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s Disease.” Presented by the Alzheimer’s Association of New York. Free; open to all. Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 or https://www.arkellmuseum.org//events-calendar

SKATING—3-6 p.m., mixed use; 6:30-9 p.m., hockey. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Badger Park, 87 Beaver Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2411 or https://www.facebook.com/CooperstownFriendsoftheParks

LIBRARY—4:45 p.m. “Teen Writers Group.” Recommended ages 12-18. Held each Thursday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

ENERGY—5:30-7:30 p.m. “Otsego Weatherization Workshop.” Includes meal, weatherization kit. Free; registration required. Presented by the Mohawk Valley Region Clean Energy Hub. Southside Mall, 5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (315) 736-3394 or https://www.mohawkvalleyenergychoices.org/events

SKATING—5:30 p.m. “Beginner Roller Skate Lessons.” $15/lesson. Includes skate rentals, instruction, skate game and admission to open skate (6:30-9 p.m.). Held each Thursday. Roll Around Skate Club, Interskate 88, 5185 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 201-5308 or https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064515077240

LIBRARY—5:30 p.m. “Canasta.” Held each Thursday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

DANCE—6-8 p.m. “Line Dancing.” Fees apply. Each Thursday. Red Barn Farm Brewery and Kountry Kitchen, 3883 State Highway 7, Otego. (607) 267-4353 or https://www.facebook.com/redbarnkountrykitchen

POTTERY—6-9 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or https://www.smithyarts.org/

GAME—6-9 p.m. “Pitch Game Night.” All skill levels welcome. Held each Thursday. Muddy River Brewery Tap Room, 107 Winney Hill Road, Oneonta. (607) 287-8770 or https://www.facebook.com/MuddyRiverFarmBrewery

PUBLIC SPEAKING—6 p.m. Oneonta Toastmasters hold their public meetings each 2nd and 4th Thursday. Online meeting available via Zoom. Online attendees are asked to sign in at 5:50 p.m. https://oneonta.toastmastersclubs.org/

