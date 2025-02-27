Advertisement. Advertise with us

TIME OUT OTSEGO for FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 28

Smithy Clay Studio Open House

OPEN HOUSE—10 a.m. to 6 p.m. “Open Studio Open House.” All are welcome to make things with clay. Instructors available. Admission by donation. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8671 or https://www.facebook.com/TheSmithyCooperstown

DEADLINE—Last day to register for “18-Hr. NYS Pistol Permit Course.” Fees apply. Held 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on 3/1 and 3/2. Presented by the Oneonta Sportsmen’s Club at F and C Firearms, 27482 State Highway 23, Stamford. (607) 433-0515 or https://www.facebook.com/OneontaSportsmensClub/

YOGA—9 a.m. “Yoga with Vanessa.” Suggested donation applies. Held each Friday. The Gatehouse, 129 West Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/thegatehouseny

SENIOR COFFEE HOUR—10 a.m. Coffee, tea, pastries, games, puzzles, special events and good conversation. Held each Friday. Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Highway 11 Hartwick. (607) 293-6600 or https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064331334318

LIBRARY—10 a.m. “Puzzles & Coffee.” Held each Friday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

YOGA—11 a.m. Gentle class presented by instructor Kris Anne Eignor. All welcome. Suggested donation, $10. Held each Friday. Strawberry Hall, Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus/ 

YOUTH—11 a.m. “Pre-K Storytime with Mary.” Free program to engage children with songs, stories, activities, more. Held each Friday. The Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext 106 or https://www.canajoharielibrary.org/

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of chicken cacciatore, rotini, Italian-blend vegetables, garlic roll and apple Brown Betty. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

LIBRARY—Noon. “Stories Come Alive.” Reading for children aged pre-K through third grade. Must be accompanied by a caregiver. Themed craft available after the story. Homeschoolers welcome. Held each Friday. Richfield Springs Public Library, 102 West Main Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-0230 or https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064602523166  

LIBRARY—1 p.m. “Homeschool Hangout.” Join homeschool families for stories, activities, crafts and learning. Recommended for ages 5-18. Held each Friday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

SKATING—3-7 p.m., mixed use. Open Monday, Wednesday, Friday. Badger Park, 87 Beaver Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2411 or https://www.facebook.com/CooperstownFriendsoftheParks

FILM—6 p.m. “A Tree Grows In Brooklyn.” Based on the book by Betty Smith. Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown

THEATRE—7:30 p.m. “The Alleged Children of Darkness: A New Play by Dan O’Neil.” Presented by the SUNY Oneonta Theatre Department with the Mask and Hammer Theatre Club. Fees apply. Hamblin Theatre, SUNY Oneonta Fine Arts Center, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. (607) 436-3414 or https://www.facebook.com/sunyoneontatheatre

ENCORE—8 p.m. “The Shark is Broken.” Presented by Bigger Dreams Productions. Tickets required. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-5407 or https://www.foothillspac.org/

