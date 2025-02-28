TIME OUT OTSEGO for SATURDAY, MARCH 1

Planetarium Show At SUNY Oneonta

PLANETARIUM—Fees apply. SUNY Oneonta Planetarium, Perna Science Building, Room 018A, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. (607) 436-2011 or https://suny.oneonta.edu/science-outreach-activities/planetarium

• 10:30 a.m. “Betelgeuse’s Galactic Vacation: An Alien’s Search for Planets.”

• 11:30 a.m. “The Sky Tonight.”

FUNDRAISER—“Color Our Community in Blue & Yellow.” $21 online “friend-raiser” for World Down Syndrome Day. Held through 3/21. Pathfinder Village, 3 Chenango Road, Edmeston. (607) 965-8377 or pathfindervillage.org

DEADLINE—Last day to register for 2025 Block of the Month club. Fees apply. Pick up a kit each month to create a quilt block throughout the year. First meeting held 3/15 (National Quilting Day). Leatherstocking Quilts, 155 Main Street, Suite B, Oneonta. https://leatherstocking-quilts.square.site/classes

DEADLINE—Last day to RSVP for “Beware the Ides of March.” Social event hosted by the Otsego County Democratic Committee. Free admission; space limited. Donations for the Milford Food Pantry welcome. Held 3/14 from 5-7 p.m. at The Elm Inn, 104 East Main Street, Milford. otsegodemocrats@gmail.org

CONSERVATION—9-11 a.m. “Hemlock Woolly Adelgid Survey.” Presented by the Otsego County Conservation Association. Texas Schoolhouse State Forest, New Lisbon. (607) 547-4488 or https://www.occainfo.org/calendar/hemlock-woolly-adelgid-survey-texas-schoolhouse-9zh7s

EDUCATION—9 a.m. to noon. “4-H Public Presentations.” Presented by the Cornell Cooperative Extension. Free. Morris Central School, 65 West Main Street, Morris. (607) 433-2521 or https://cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2025/03/01/4-h-public-presentations-otsego-county

ONEONTA FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to noon. Produce, arts, crafts and more from area producers. Atrium, Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. https://oneontafarmersmarket.org/

LIBRARY—9:15 a.m. “Coffee Group.” Held each Saturday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

BLOOD DRIVE—10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Presented by Girl Scout Troop 61041. Held at the Christ Episcopal Church Parish House, 166 Marion Avenue, Gilbertsville. RedCrossBlood.org

WINTER FARMERS’ MARKET—10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pathfinder Village, 3 Chenango Road, Edmeston. (607) 965-8377 or https://www.facebook.com/PathfinderVillage

COOPERSTOWN FARMERS’ MARKET—10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or https://www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market

TAX SEASON—10 a.m. to 3 p.m. “Free Tax Prep.” Provided by Hartwick College via the IRS VITA program. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://www.hartwick.edu/academics/academic-departments/business-administration-and-accounting-department/vita/

YOGA—10 a.m. “Slow Flow Yoga.” Weekly classes open to all levels. Suggested donation applies. The Green Earth Health Market, Community Room, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. hello@erinrae.yoga or https://www.greenearthoneonta.com/class-schedule

REPAIR CAFÉ—10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. “Clothing, textiles, and kids’ stuffed animals.” Simple repairs to inexpensive jewelry, clothing and textiles. Volunteer expert coaches assist with items in need of repair. Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or https://www.otsego2000.org/repaircafe

POETRY—1-3 p.m. “An Afternoon of Spring Poetry.” The Gatehouse, 129 West Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/thegatehouseny

OPEN STUDIO—1-4 p.m. Work on art projects in the company of other artists. Held each Thursday and Saturday. Free-will donations to defray heating costs. Butternut Valley Arts & Crafts Center. 124 Main Street, Morris. https://www.facebook.com/groups/635887766562044/

WORKSHOP—1-3:30 p.m. “Tetra-Pak Printmaking Workshop.” Fees apply. Eagle Street Studio, 20 Eagle Street, Cooperstown. (607) 376-6839 or https://www.facebook.com/barbara.luhmann

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. Held Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and 6-9 p.m. on Thursday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or https://www.smithyarts.org/

LECTURE—2 p.m. “Strange, Unusual and Innovative Weapons of the U.S. Civil War.” Author and military historian Patrick Chaisson examines interesting and unique infantry, cavalry, artillery, and naval weapons of the Civil War, providing a look at the ingenuity displayed by inventors and how these weapons impacted military tactics and operations. New York State Military Museum, 61 Lake Avenue, Saratoga Springs. (518) 581-5100 or https://www.facebook.com/newyorkstatemilitarymuseum/

CONCERT—7 p.m.; doors open at 6 p.m. “Dark Sarcasm: A Tribute to Pink Floyd.” Fees apply. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or https://www.foothillspac.org/

Click here to read the FULL CALENDAR