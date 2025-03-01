TIME OUT OTSEGO for SUNDAY, MARCH 2

Fiber Arts with Friends

FIBER—1-3 p.m. “The Gatehouse Fiber Guild.” New knitters welcome. Held each Sunday. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/thegatehouseny

YOGA—8 a.m. “Hatha Yoga Class with Mira.” Suggested donation applies. All levels welcome. Held each Sunday. The Gatehouse, 129 West Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/thegatehouseny

SPRING—8:30-2 p.m. “Sugaring Off Sundays.” Admission fees apply. Each Sunday through 3/30. Fenimore Farm & Country Village, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1450 or https://www.fenimorefarm.org/events/

SHOW—9 a.m. to 3 p.m. “Oneonta Gun & Knife Show.” 40+ dealers of guns, swords and military souvenirs of any kind/condition. Admission fees apply. Presented by Midstate Arms Collectors. Oneonta Elks Lodge, 84 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. https://gunshowtrader.com/gun-shows/oneonta-gun-knife-show/

MUSIC—1-3 p.m. Live music with Chris Riffle. The Gatehouse, 129 West Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/thegatehouseny

MUSIC—7 p.m. “Oneonta Kirtan: Interfaith Devotional Music Meditation.” Held first Sunday of each month. Unitarian Universalist Society of Oneonta, 12 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/groups/1570299106866182

