TIME OUT OTSEGO for MONDAY, March 2

Learn Chess with Connections

CONNECTIONS—10:15 a.m. to noon. Chess with Pete Mateunas. Learn the game in a one-on-one setting. Held at 10:15 a.m. each Monday. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10236547779425736&set=g.1197122360496714

EXERCISE CLASS—9 a.m. Free; all welcome. Held each Monday and Thursday. Strawberry Hall, Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1074353188166688&set=a.418484840420196

STORY TIME—9:30 a.m. Staff share stories, activities and play. Held Mondays through Thursdays. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

EXERCISE—11:15 a.m. to noon. “Intro to Group Cycle.” Fees apply. Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2800 ext. 129 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1366902621909429&set=a.431759115423789

YOUTH—1 p.m. “Homeschool Hangout.” Held each Monday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

ADULT EDUCATION—1-3 p.m. “Discover Delightful Door County Wisconsin.” Fees may apply; registration required. Center for Continuing Adult Learning, 31 Maple Street, Oneonta. (607) 441-7370 or https://www.ccaloneonta.org/

ADULT EDUCATION—1:30-3:30 p.m. “One Dame Plus One Dame Equals Magic.” Analyze and view five films that showcase the talents of Judi Dench and Maggie Smith. Held Tuesdays through 3/31. Fees may apply; registration required. Center for Continuing Adult Learning, 31 Maple Street, Oneonta. (607) 441-7370 or https://www.ccaloneonta.org/

TAXES—6-8 p.m. “Free Tax Preparation.” Get taxes prepared and filed free of charge by IRS-certified volunteers. Held from 6-8 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays through 4/15 (except on 3/16 and 3/17). 2nd Floor, Golisano Hall, Hartwick College, 1 Hartwick Drive, Oneonta. (607) 431-4338 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1239696448336756&set=pcb.25622099120756290

PICKLEBALL—6:30-8 p.m. Fees apply; registration required. Presented by the Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School Fall 2025 Continuing Education Classes. Held each Monday. Cherry Valley-Springfield Elementary Gym, 597 County Route 54, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-3265 ext. 110 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1260787835851629&set=pcb.1260788479184898

