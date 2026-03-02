TIME OUT OTSEGO for TUESDAY, March 3

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day

at Welcome Home Cooperstown

MEET & GREET—5:30-7 p.m. “Welcome Home Cooperstown.” Gathering to welcome new residents to the Village of Cooperstown. This month will focus on St. Patrick’s Day and Irish dancing, with a demonstration from the Quigley Academy. Village Hall, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/welcomehomecooperstown

COMMUNITY CONVERSATIONS—8-9 a.m. Local community members gather to chat about what’s happening around Oneonta. Held each Tuesday. Green Earth Health Market, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-6600 or https://www.greenearthoneonta.com/class-schedule

AGRICULTURE—8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. “Ag Solutions and Networking Expo.” Day of workshops on ag topics and networking with farmers, agribusinesses and ag partners from across the Mohawk Valley. Fees apply. Bouck Hall Ballroom, SUNY Cobleskill, 106 Suffolk Circle, Cobleskill. https://www.facebook.com/Cobleskill/

STORY TIME—9:30 a.m. Staff share stories, activities and play. Held Mondays through Thursdays. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

COMMUNITY HIKE—9:45 a.m. Hike with the Susquehanna Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club. Bring appropriate equipment/water and be aware of your level of fitness. This week’s hike will be at the Clark Tower Trail, between County Route 52 and Apple Creek Road, Cooperstown. (607) 431-8010 or https://susqadk.org/

TECH HELP—10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. One-on-one friendly tech assistance. Held each Tuesday. Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 or https://engagedpatrons.org/EventsCalendar.cfm?SiteID=8271

VETERANS—11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Free Veteran’s Lunch: Corned Beef and Cabbage. Open to all veterans and their families. Oneonta Veteran’s Outreach Center, 4 Academy Street, Oneonta. (607) 203-2228 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1366635118846989?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of chicken and biscuits, mashed potatoes, peas, and ice cream. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

• Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.

• Each Tuesday and Thursday. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs.

ART TOUR—2 p.m. “Virtual Zoom Tour: Highlights of the Thaw Collection of American Indian Art.” Free; suggested donation requested. Presented by the Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1394493902191147/1394493908857813/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22unknown%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22external%22%7D%2C%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D%2C%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

YOUTH—3 p.m. “After School at the Library.” Reading, games, arts and crafts. Held each Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

SLOW FLOW YOGA—5 p.m. Presented by the SUNY Oneonta ExCL Center. Held Tuesdays through 4/7. Fees apply; registration required. SUNY Oneonta Campus, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. (607) 436-2831 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=122163078152749882&set=a.122101419512749882

TAXES—6-8 p.m. “Free Tax Preparation.” Get taxes prepared and filed free of charge by IRS-certified volunteers. Held from 6-8 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays through 4/15 (except on 3/16 and 3/17). 2nd Floor, Golisano Hall, Hartwick College, 1 Hartwick Drive, Oneonta. (607) 431-4338 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1239696448336756&set=pcb.25622099120756290

Click here to read the FULL CALENDAR