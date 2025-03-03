TIME OUT OTSEGO for TUESDAY, MARCH 4

Mardi Gras at the Meet & Greet

MEET & GREET—5:30-7 p.m. “Welcome Home Cooperstown.” Gathering to welcome new residents to the Village of Cooperstown. Featuring a special celebration of Mardi Gras, presented by Brian Wrubleski of Mel’s at 22. Also live music, crafts for children. Held at the Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or https://www.facebook.com/welcomehomecooperstown

KNITTING CIRCLE—9 a.m. Bring a knit project and work with the group. Beginners welcome. Held each Tuesday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

STORYTIME—9:30 a.m. Staff share stories, activities and play. Held Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

COMMUNITY HIKE—9:45 a.m. Hike with the Susquehanna Chapter Adirondack Mountain Club. Bring appropriate equipment/water and be aware of your level of fitness. This week’s hike will be at Arnold Lake State Forest, Arnold Lake Road, Hartwick. Contact hike leader Sarah Patterson, (607) 267-7427 or https://susqadk.org/

FAMILY FARM DAY—10 a.m. and 6 p.m. “Farmer Information Meeting.” Presented online via Zoom by the Cornell Cooperative Extensions of Schoharie, Otsego and Delaware Counties. (518) 234-4303 ext. 119 or https://cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2025/03/04/ffd-farmer-meeting

TECH HELP—10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. “Tech Time! One-On-One Tech Help.” Stop in with a device to get tech questions answered, from navigating Google to using the library app. Each Tuesday or by appointment. Free. The Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext 106 or https://www.canajoharielibrary.org/

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of pasta and meatballs, tossed salad, garlic knots, and peaches. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

• Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.

• Each Tuesday and Thursday. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs

SKATING—3-6 p.m.; mixed use; 6:30-9 p.m., hockey. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Badger Park, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2411 or https://www.facebook.com/CooperstownFriendsoftheParks

POTTERY—3:15-5:15 p.m. “Youth Clay, Throwing for Ages 11-14.” Tuesdays through 3/25. Fees apply. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or https://www.smithyarts.org/

TAX SEASON—6-8 p.m. “Free Tax Prep.” Provided by Hartwick College via the IRS VITA program. Hartwick College, Golisano Hall, 2nd floor, 1 Hartwick Drive, Oneonta. (607) 431-4338 or https://www.hartwick.edu/academics/academic-departments/business-administration-and-accounting-department/vita/

CONCERT—7 p.m. “The Step Crew: Irish Song & Dance.” Fees apply. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or https://www.foothillspac.org/

