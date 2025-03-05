Advertisement. Advertise with us

TIME OUT OTSEGO for THURSDAY, MARCH 6

Kids Have Fun in the Water
at the Oneonta YMCA

SWIMMING—6 p.m. “Strong Kids: SPLASH.” Children who are independent in the water move and play to music. Fees apply. Held Thursdays through 3/27. Oneonta YMCA, 20-26 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. (607) 432-0010 ext. 9 or https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61554173025782

LIBRARY—9 a.m. “Exercise Class.” Presented by instructor Carol Thompson. Free, open to all ages. Held each Monday and Thursday. Strawberry Hall, Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

WORKSHOP—9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. “Alternative to Violence Workshop.” Lunch provided. Registration required. Continues 3/7. Friends of Recovery Dedicated to Others, 22 Elm Street, Oneonta. (607) 267-4435 or https://www.facebook.com/forecoverydo

LIBRARY—10 a.m. “Picture Book Story Time.”  Held each Thursday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

CRAFT—10 a.m. to 7 p.m. “Open Sewing.” Bring a project, sewing machine, and other tools and work with fellow crafters. Message/call to reserve a spot. Held each Thursday. Leatherstocking Quilts, 155 Main Street, Suite B, Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61554111033718

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of chicken and biscuits, mashed potatoes, peas and pudding parfait. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.ph
• Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.
• Each Tuesday and Thursday. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs.

BOOK CLUB—Noon. “Cookbook Potluck Club.” Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown

OPEN STUDIO—1-4 p.m. Work on art projects in the company of other artists. Held each Thursday and Saturday. Free-will donations to defray heating costs. Butternut Valley Arts & Crafts Center. 124 Main Street, Morris. https://www.facebook.com/groups/635887766562044/

SKATING—3-6 p.m., mixed use; 6:30-9 p.m., hockey. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Badger Park, 87 Beaver Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2411 or https://www.facebook.com/CooperstownFriendsoftheParks

LIBRARY—4:45 p.m. “Teen Writers Group.” Celebrate Humorists are Artists Month and write something funny. Recommended ages 12-18. Held each Thursday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

OPEN CALL—5-7 p.m. “Project Open Call: Spring 2025.” New works by SUNY Oneonta students. Project Space Gallery, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/SUNYOneontaArtGalleries

SKATING—5:30 p.m. “Beginner Roller Skate Lessons.” $15/lesson. Includes skate rentals, instruction, skate game and admission to open skate (6:30-9 p.m.). Held each Thursday. Roll Around Skate Club, Interskate 88, 5185 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 201-5308 or https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064515077240

LIBRARY—5:30 p.m. “Canasta.”  Held each Thursday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

HOMELESSNESS—6 p.m. “Addressing Homelessness: Public Information Session.” The Atrium, Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-6450 or https://www.facebook.com/cityofoneonta

POTTERY—6-9 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or https://www.smithyarts.org/

LIBRARY—6 p.m. “Chronicling A Crisis: SUNY Oneonta’s Pandemic Diaries.” Editor talk and book discussion. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://www.facebook.com/hmloneonta/

GAME—6-9 p.m. “Pitch Game Night.” All skill levels welcome. Held each Thursday. Muddy River Brewery Tap Room, 107 Winney Hill Road, Oneonta. (607) 287-8770 or https://www.facebook.com/MuddyRiverFarmBrewery

CLASS—6:15-7:15 p.m. “Beginning Meditation with Mira Wind.” Fees apply. Held Thursdays through 3/27. Registration required. Dunderberg Gallery, 118 Marion Avenue, Gilbertsville. (607) 287-5699 or https://www.facebook.com/groups/1641876026156026/user/100000467045003/

