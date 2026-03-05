TIME OUT OTSEGO for FRIDAY, March 6

Local Author Discusses

Her Book at The Tepee

AUTHOR TALK—4 p.m. Author Talk with Bethany Adams. Local author kicks off author tour with talk on her book, “Unsupported.” The Tepee, 7632 State Highway 20, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-3987 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1415368977005446?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

BOOK CLUB—Read “The Art Thief” by Michael Finker, then discuss with the group at 6 p.m. on 3/11. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=896551466338903&set=a.182156554445068

COFFEE & PUZZLES—10 a.m. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

YOGA—10 a.m. Held each Friday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

STORY HOUR—10 a.m. Open to children ages 2-5 with caregivers. Held each Wednesday. Cherry Valley Memorial Library, 61 Main Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-8214 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10237883651819790&set=gm.1691493248164715&idorvanity=128618074452248

FOR KIDS—10:30-11:30 a.m. “Make and Play: A Creative Playgroup for Toddlers and Preschoolers.” Open to children under 5. Free; donations gratefully accepted. Held each Friday. Headwaters Arts Center, 66 Main Street, Stamford. (607) 214-6040 or https://roxburyartsgroup.org/workshops/make-and-play-220-7lmnr-wg3wb

SENIOR COFFEE HOUR—10:30 a.m. Coffee, tea, pastries, games, puzzles, special events and good conversation. Held each Friday. Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Highway 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-6600 or https://libraries.4cls.org/hartwick/events/

YOUTH—11 a.m. “Pre-K Story Time with Mary.” Free children’s program, with songs, stories, activities, more. Held each Friday. The Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext. 106 or https://engagedpatrons.org/EventsCalendar.cfm?SiteID=8271

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of macaroni and cheese, green beans, stewed tomatoes and zucchini, and fruit cocktail. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

GARDEN—Noon to 12:30 p.m. “What’s Bugging You” series presents “Here Come the Jorō Spiders!” and “Lookout for Termite Swarms.” Integrated Pest Management webinars given by Cornell College of Agriculture and Life Sciences on the first Friday of each month. Visit https://cals.cornell.edu/new-york-state-integrated-pest-management/outreach-education/events/whats-bugging-you-webinars?fbclid=IwAR2Z1YauDmRdYUjxc_JsifbWDIzEg9cqM_DyZraYBoiW4ygEZS4_QAycyp8

BLOOD DRIVE—Noon to 5 p.m. Fox Care, 1 Fox Care Drive, Oneonta. RedCrossBlood.org

BLOOD DRIVE—12:30-5 p.m. Charlotte Valley Central School, 15611 State Highway 23, Davenport. RedCrossBlood.org

DINNER—5-7 p.m. “Fried Fish Dinner.” Fees apply. Open to the public. American Legion Post 259, 279 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-0494 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=122192986718460363&set=a.122095360988460363

OPENING RECEPTION—5-7 p.m. “Spring Cleaning Art Bazaar.” On view through 3/28; “Comfort Reimagined: The Art of Stuffies,” on view through 3/27. Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or https://www.cooperstownart.com/

OPENING RECEPTION—5-8 p.m. “5th Annual Youth Arts Show.” Featuring local high-school-age artists. First Friday event. Show runs through 3/29. 25 Main Collective, 21 Main Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-5340 or visit https://www.facebook.com/25maincollective/

OPEN MIC—6 p.m. Poems, songs, dance, stories, comedy and more. Register at the door to perform. Donations appreciated. Held first Friday of each month. Presented by The Telegraph School at the Limestone Mansion, 33 Main Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-3785 or https://www.thetelegraphschool.org/

LIVE MUSIC—6-9 p.m. “Stoutmen Live at the Legion.” Fees apply. Food/beverage available for purchase. American Legion Post 259, 279 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-0494 or https://www.facebook.com/events/4386722764925791/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

FILM FESTIVAL—6 p.m. “The Made By New York Women Film Festival: Comedy Night.” Opens with happy hour meet and greet, followed by comedic shorts at 7 p.m., then the feature film “The List” at 8:15 p.m. Tickets free; donations welcome. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or https://www.foothillspac.org/wp-content/uploads/2026/01/MBNYW-2026.png

LAURENS—6:30 p.m. Public Information Session. Regarding a new engine for West Laurens Fire Department and an ambulance for Laurens Emergency Squad. Open to the public. Held at the Laurens Fire Department, 34 Main Street, Laurens. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1655574438945608&set=gm.2427790230995319&idorvanity=503131676794527

FILM SERIES—7 p.m. Cabin Fever Film Series presents “Hamnet.” Free, donations appreciated. Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1254195463230174?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

CONCERT—7 p.m. “Flute Day Concert!” Anderson Theater, Hartwick College, 1 Hartwick Drive, Oneonta. https://www.hartwick.edu/academics/academic-departments/music-department/music-events/

CONTRADANCE—7:30 p.m. Presented by the Otsego Dance Society. Fees apply. First Presbyterian Church, 25 Church Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8164 or https://otsegodancesociety.weebly.com/

THEATER—7:30 p.m. “Stupid F*cking Bird: A Play by Aaron Posner.” Tickets required. Also showing at 7:30 p.m. on 3/7 and at 2 p.m. on 3/8. Presented by the SUNY Oneonta Theatre Department and the Mask and Hammer Theatre Club. 106 Fine Arts Center, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. (607) 436-3414 or https://www.facebook.com/events/2751967058523812/2751967071857144/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D%2C%7B%22extra_data%22%

