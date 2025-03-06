TIME OUT OTSEGO for FRIDAY, MARCH 7

First Friday Fun in Cherry Valley

OPENING RECEPTION—5-8 p.m. “The 4th Annual Youth Arts Show.” First Friday event featuring talented young local artists. Show runs through 3/30. 25 Main Collective, 21 Main Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-5340 or https://www.facebook.com/25maincollective/

GIRL SCOUT COOKIES—5:30-730 p.m. Support Cherry Valley Cadette Troop 20070. Old School Café, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley. https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61553673762874

OPEN MIC—6 p.m. Poems, songs, dance, stories, comedy and more. Held first Friday of each month. Presented by The Telegraph School at the Cherry Valley Old School Café, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-3785 or https://www.facebook.com/TheTelegraphSchool/

MUSIC—6-9 p.m. Scattered Flurries. Part of the Cherry Valley First Friday events. Red Shed Ale House, 10 Main Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-5303 or https://www.cherryvalley.com/

BOOK CLUB—Read “The Serviceberry” by Robin Wall Kimmerer. Discuss with the group at 4 p.m. on 3/20. Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown

BOOK CLUB—Read “All You Have To Do is Call” by Kerri Maher. Discuss with the group at 6 p.m. on 3/12. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

CONSERVATION—9-10:30 a.m. “State of Conservation: Coffee Talk Tour of the County.” Led by OCCA Executive Director Amy Wyant. Free; first cup of coffee provided. The Elm Inn, 104 East Main Street, Milford. (607) 547-4488 or https://www.facebook.com/OCCAINFO

WORKSHOP—10 a.m. to noon. “Weaving Basics.” Presented by the Winter 2025 Continuing Ed Class. Fees apply; registration required. Held Fridays through 3/29. Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School, 597 County Highway 54, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-3265 or https://www.facebook.com/cvscsd

CRAFT—10 a.m. “Crepe Paper Cosmos.” Registration required. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

SENIOR COFFEE HOUR—10 a.m. Coffee, tea, pastries, games, puzzles, special events and good conversation. Held each Friday. Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Highway 11 Hartwick. (607) 293-6600 or https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064331334318

LIBRARY—10 a.m. “Puzzles & Coffee.” Held each Friday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

YOGA—11 a.m. Gentle class presented by instructor Kris Anne Eignor. All welcome. Suggested donation, $10. Held each Friday. Strawberry Hall, Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus/

YOUTH—11 a.m. “Pre-K Storytime with Mary.” Free program to engage children with songs, stories, activities, more. Held each Friday. The Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext 106 or https://www.canajoharielibrary.org/

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of macaroni and cheese, fish on a bun, applesauce, and brownies. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

LIBRARY—Noon. “Stories Come Alive” reading for children aged Pre-K through 3rd grade. Must be accompanied by a caregiver. Themed craft available after the story. Homeschoolers welcome. Held each Friday. Richfield Springs Public Library, 102 West Main Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-0230 or https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064602523166

GARDEN—Noon to 12:30 p.m. “What’s Bugging You” series presents “Considerations for Hiring a Pest Pro” and “Choosing a Tick Repellant.” Integrated Pest Management webinars given by Cornell College of Agriculture and Life Sciences on the first Friday of each month. https://cals.cornell.edu/considerations-hiring-pest-pro-choosing-tick-repellent

BLOOD DRIVE—1-5 p.m. Sponsored by the Schenevus National Honor Society. Gym, Schenevus Central School District, 159 Main Street, Schenevus. RedCrossBlood.org

QUILTING—1 p.m. “Sew a 3-Yard Quilt.” Fees apply. Leatherstocking Quilts, 155 Main Street, Oneonta. https://leatherstocking-quilts.square.site/classes

LIBRARY—1 p.m. “Homeschool Hangout.” Read a book about spring and redecorate the playhouse. Recommended for ages 5-18. Held each Friday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. Held Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and 6-9 p.m. on Thursday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or https://www.smithyarts.org/

YARN CLUB—2-3:30 p.m. First Friday each month. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://www.facebook.com/hmloneonta

SKATING—3-7 p.m. Mixed use. Open Monday, Wednesday, Friday. Badger Park, 87 Beaver Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2411 or https://www.facebook.com/CooperstownFriendsoftheParks

THEATRE—3:30-5 p.m. “Free Theatre & Public Speaking Classes.” Open to kids aged 7-12. Held each Friday in March. Presented by the Future for Oneonta Foundation at Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (6070 432-1980 or https://www.facebook.com/groups/867150158049374/user/100000755018921/

EXHIBIT OPENING—4-6 p.m. “Made in Middlefield III.” Textiles, lighting, fine and rustic wood objects, and more by local artists/artisans. The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown. (315) 941-9607 or https://www.facebook.com/TheArtGarageCooperstown/

TAX SEASON—4:30-6:30 p.m. “Free Tax Prep.” Provided by Hartwick College via the IRS VITA program. Charlotte Valley Central School, 15611 State Highway 23, Davenport. (607) 431-4338 or https://www.hartwick.edu/academics/academic-departments/business-administration-and-accounting-department/vita/

DINNER—5-7 p.m. Fried Fish Dinner. Fees apply. Open to the public. Take-out available. American Legion Post 259, 279 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-0494 or https://www.facebook.com/al259

OPENING RECEPTIONS—5-7 p.m. “Spring Cleaning Art Bazaar,” area artists donate gently used fine arts, crafts, and various supplies and tools for sale at deeply discounted prices, through 3/22; “Magic, Mischief and Mystical Creatures by Milford Central School,” on view through 4/4; and Gallery Shop opening. Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or https://www.facebook.com/cooperstownart

FILM OTSEGO—6:30 p.m. “Made by New York Women Film Festival.” Catered meet and greet with artists, followed by a screening of “A Wonderful Way With Dragons” and a Q&A with writer/director Delfine Paolini. Tickets required. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (315) 527-3082 or https://www.facebook.com/FilmOtsego/

PLANETARIUM—7 p.m. “Solar and Lunar Eclipses.” Fees apply. SUNY Oneonta Planetarium, Perna Science Building, Room 018A, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. (607) 436-2011 or https://suny.oneonta.edu/science-outreach-activities/planetarium

DANCE—7:30 p.m. Contradance: A community dance featuring live music.” Presented by the Otsego Dance Society. Peter Blue and Friends perform with caller Pamela Goddard. First Presbyterian Church of Cooperstown, 25 Church Street, Cooperstown.

