TIME OUT OTSEGO for SUNDAY, March 8

Pancake Breakfast to Support

Cooperstown Veteran’s Club

BREAKFAST—8 a.m. to noon. VFW Auxiliary Pancake Breakfast. By donation. Cooperstown Veteran’s Club, 60 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8282 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=122131267617060064&set=gm.26022644020701796&idorvanity=321873527872198

DAYLIGHT SAVINGS—2 a.m. Advance clocks by one hour.

YOGA—8 a.m. “Hatha Yoga Class with Mira.” Suggested donation applies. All levels welcome. Held each Sunday. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1235916545101321/1235916561767986?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

SUGARING OFF SUNDAYS—8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Featuring a pancake breakfast, activities, demonstrations of maple syrup making and more. Fees apply. Fenimore Farm and Country Village, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1450 or https://www.fenimorefarm.org/event/sugaring-off-sundays/2026-03-08/

DRIVING—9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Defensive Driving Course. Refresh driving knowledge, save on insurance and reduce driver violation points. Fees apply; registration required. SUNY Oneonta ExCL Center, 4 Dietz Street, Oneonta. (607) 436-2831 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=122167767164749882&set=a.122101419512749882

MEDITATION—11 a.m. “Sundays at Samye: A Morning of Practice and Study.” Meditation, study and discussion. Samye New York, 412 Glimmerglen Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5051 or https://www.samyenewyork.org/programs/150/sundays-at-samye-study-practice-group/

CASUAL TEA HOUR—11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Held Sundays. The Sugar Beat, 281 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 267-4374 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1654025492654048&set=pcb.1654025519320712

ST. PATRICK’S DAY—Noon. Annual St. Patrick’s Day Corned Beef and Cabbage Dinner. By donation. Mount Vision Fire Department, 179 County Highway 11B, Mount Vision. (607) 433-0997 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1970735180544591/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

LIVE MUSIC—1-3 p.m. “Sunday Sessions with Jessie Elizabeth.” The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1586516132495398

THEATER—2 p.m. “Stupid F*cking Bird: A Play by Aaron Posner.” Tickets required. Presented by the SUNY Oneonta Theatre Department and the Mask and Hammer Theatre Club. 106 Fine Arts Center, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. (607) 436-3414 or https://www.facebook.com/events/2751967058523812/2751967068523811?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D%2C%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D%2C%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

PRESENTATION—6 p.m. Race, Equity and Justice Series. Presentation by Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. Pizza and beverages available. Ballroom, Village Hall, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. baptistcooperstown@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=962123546478814&set=a.200923822598794

DINNER—6 p.m. “In Her Honor: An International Women’s Day Celebration.” Prepared by Sarah Hartman of Vêsucré and Chef Mei-Yee of Baba Duck. Cantonese-inspired tasting menu spotlighting women growers, makers, chefs and culinary traditions. Fees apply; reservations required. The Landmark Inn, 64 Chestnut Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-7225 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1534894351969798&set=pcb.1534894551969778

