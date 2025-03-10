TIME OUT OTSEGO for TUESDAY, MARCH 11

Student Garden Club

at Clark Sports Center

GARDEN CLUB—3-4:30 p.m. “Growing Green Thumbs.” Grades K-6 meet to plan the garden, eat healthy, sow seeds, learn about plant care and more. Fees apply. Held Tuesdays through 4/22. Clark Sports Center, 124 County Road 52, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2800 ext. 124 or https://www.facebook.com/clarksportscenter

KNITTING CIRCLE—9 a.m. Bring a knit project and work with the group. Beginners welcome. Held each Tuesday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

STORYTIME—9:30 a.m. Staff share stories, activities and play. Held Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

COFFEE AND CONVERSATION—9:30-11 a.m. Community Coffee Hour. Grace Church, 24 Montgomery Street, Cherry Valley.

COMMUNITY HIKE—9:45 a.m. Hike with the Susquehanna Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club. Bring appropriate equipment/water and be aware of your level of fitness. This week’s hike will be at the Rogers Environmental Education Center, 2375 Brookview Drive, Hamilton. Contact hike leader Loretta Brady, (917) 497-0446 or https://susqadk.org/

CHILDREN—10 a.m. Toddler “Play” Stations. Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown

CRAFT—10 a.m. “St. Patrick’s Day Gnome Planter.” Registration Required. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

FORUM—10:30 a.m. to noon. “Public Forum for the Library Renovation.” Also held at 5:30 p.m. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://www.facebook.com/hmloneonta

TECH HELP—10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. “Tech Time! One-On-One Tech Help.” Stop in with a device to get tech questions answered, from navigating Google to using the library app. Each Tuesday or by appointment. Free. The Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext 106 or https://www.canajoharielibrary.org/

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of Caribbean jerk chicken, seasoned rice, green beans and vanilla ice cream. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

• Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.

• Each Tuesday and Thursday. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs

SERVICES FOR SENIORS—2-4 p.m. Q&A with the Otsego County Office for the Aging on programs, services, Medicare and Medicaid insurance, and more. Held 2nd Tuesday of each month. Springfield Library, 129 County Highway 29A, Springfield. (607) 547-4232 or http://libraries.4cls.org/springfield/

SKATING—3-6 p.m., mixed use; 6:30-9 p.m., hockey. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Badger Park, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2411 or https://www.facebook.com/CooperstownFriendsoftheParks

ART PROGRAM—4-5:30 p.m. “After School Art Program.” Led by Sara Christoff. Open to kids aged 6-10. Fees apply; registration required. Mondays through 3/31. Community Arts Network of Oneonta, 11 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. https://www.canoneonta.org/

TAX SEASON—6-8 p.m. “Free Tax Prep.” Provided by Hartwick College via the IRS VITA program. Hartwick College, Golisano Hall, 2nd floor, 1 Hartwick Drive, Oneonta. (607) 431-4338 or https://www.hartwick.edu/academics/academic-departments/business-administration-and-accounting-department/vita/

Click here to read the FULL CALENDAR