TIME OUT OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, MARCH 12

Beginner’s Yoga at

the Dunderberg Gallery

YOGA—6:15 p.m. “Gentle Yoga: A Beginner’s Class.” Fees apply. Held each Wednesday. The Dunderberg Gallery, 118 Marion Avenue, Gilbertsville. (607) 783-2010 or https://www.facebook.com/groups/1641876026156026/user/100000467045003/

STORYTIME—9:30 a.m. Staff share stories, activities and play. Held Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

STORYTIME—10 a.m. Stories and crafts with ‘youth librarian’ JoAnn Fralick. Held each Wednesday. Springfield Library, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center, (315) 858-5802 or http://libraries.4cls.org/springfield/

STORYTIME—10:15 a.m. Bring babies and toddlers down each Wednesday for an entertaining story read aloud by library staff. Held each Wednesday. Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown

STORYTIME—10 a.m. Bring the children down each Wednesday to listen to a story, then participate in a related craft. Free. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus/

SENIOR MEALS—Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of turkey Divan in broccoli sauce, egg noodles and fruited gelatin. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

• 11:30 a.m. Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.

• Noon. Each Monday and Wednesday. Cherry Valley Facilities Corporation Café, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley.

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. Held Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and 6-9 p.m. on Thursday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or https://www.smithyarts.org/

CRAFT—3 p.m. Crochet Group. Bring a project to work on or come and learn. Held each Wednesday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

SKATING—3-7 p.m., mixed use. Open Monday, Wednesday, Friday. Badger Park, 87 Beaver Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2411 or https://www.facebook.com/CooperstownFriendsoftheParks

FUNDRAISER – 4-9 p.m. “Dine Out for a Cause.” Eat out and have a percentage of the proceeds go to benefit the hospice and palliative care patients of Helios Care. Toscana Northern Italian Grill, 76 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 267-4530 or https://www.helioscare.org/all-events/dine-out-for-a-cause/

MEDITATE—5:30-6:30 p.m. “Learn to Meditate.” Beginners and experienced meditators welcome. Free. Held Wednesdays through 4/16. The Village Library of Cooperstown, Upstairs ballroom, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (518) 428-4692 or https://www.facebook.com/SahajaMeditationUpstateNY

ART CLASS—6-9 p.m. “Figure This! Open Studio Life Drawing.” Non-instructional workshop with nude models for sketching. Hosted by a Cooperstown Art Association member, who will be present to field questions and comments. $18/session, cash. Held each Wednesday. Cancellations will be communicated prior to session. Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or https://www.cooperstownart.com/adult-programming.html

EDUCATION—6 p.m. “Ukulele for the Fun of It.” Presented by the 2025 Continuing Ed Program. Fees apply. Held each Wednesday. Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School, 597 County Highway 54, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-3265 ext. 518 or https://www.facebook.com/cvscsd

FUNDRAISER—6:30 p.m. “Billy Martin’s Cole All Star Circus.” Tickets required. Support Oneonta Middle School end-of-year activities and trips. Oneonta High School gym, 130 East Street, Oneonta.

(607) 433-8200 or https://www.facebook.com/OneontaCitySchoolDistrict

Click here to read the FULL CALENDAR