TIME OUT OTSEGO for THURSDAY, MARCH 13

Author Discusses Upcoming Opera

AUTHOR TALK—12:30 p.m. “The House on Mango Street.” Online discussion with author Sandra Cisneros about the upcoming opera based on her book. Presented online by The Guild of the Glimmerglass Festival. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

LIBRARY—9 a.m. “Exercise Class.” Presented by instructor Carol Thompson. Free, open to all ages. Held each Monday and Thursday. Strawberry Hall, Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

CONNECTIONS—10 a.m. “Diabetes Prevention with Carleen Hendersen: Keep Your Heart Healthy.” Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/groups/1197122360496714

SUPPORT GROUP—10 a.m. “Caregiver Support Group 2025.” Caregivers connect to others, identify local resources and create strategies for self-care. Registration requested. Attend virtually or in-person. Helios Care, 297 River Street Service Road, Suite 1, Oneonta. (607) 432-5525 or https://www.helioscare.org/support-for-families/caregiver-resources/

CRAFT—10 a.m. to 7 p.m. “Open Sewing.” Bring a project, sewing machine, and other tools and work with fellow crafters. Message/call to reserve a spot. Held each Thursday. Leatherstocking Quilts, 155 Main Street, Suite B, Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61554111033718

LIBRARY—10 a.m. “Picture Book Story Time.” Held each Thursday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

AWARENESS—10 a.m. to 2 p.m. “Colorectal Cancer Awareness Event.” Presented by the Bassett Cancer Services Program. Southside Mall, 5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (888) 345-0225 or https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of ham and scalloped potatoes, beets and no-bake cookies. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

• Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.

• Each Tuesday and Thursday. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs

LANGUAGE—12:30 p.m. Learn American Sign Language with Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/groups/1197122360496714

CONNECTIONS—12:30 p.m. “Genealogy.” Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/groups/1197122360496714

OPEN STUDIO—1-4 p.m. Work on art projects in the company of other artists. Held each Thursday and Saturday. Free-will donations to defray heating costs. Butternut Valley Arts & Crafts Center. 124 Main Street, Morris. https://www.facebook.com/groups/635887766562044/

GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP—1-2:30 p.m. Free drop-in group open to all aged 18+. Facilitated by staff trained in grief and loss. A safe and confidential space to focus on understanding the grief process, make sense of strong emotions, and learn from other community members. Held second Thursday of each month. Clark Sports Center, 124 County Road 52, Cooperstown. (607) 432-5525 to register or https://www.helioscare.org/support-for-families/grief-support/

SKATING—3-6 p.m., mixed use; 6:30-9 p.m., hockey. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Badger Park, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2411 or https://www.facebook.com/CooperstownFriendsoftheParks

BOOK SIGNING—4:45 p.m. “Who How When Where,” by Dmitri Kasterine. Light refreshments and gallery opening with reading and signing at 5 p.m. Foreman Gallery, 41-46 Clinton Street, Oneonta. carrk@hartwick.edu or https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61572471907837

LIBRARY—4:45 p.m. “Teen Writers Group.” Recommended ages 12-18. Held each Thursday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

HEALTH—5 p.m. “Managing Chronic Conditions with Dr. Kristin Pullyblank, PhD, RN.” Free, refreshments provided. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary/

NETWORKING—5-7 p.m. “Networking Night.” Otsego County Chamber of Commerce, 189 Main Street, Suite 401, Oneonta. RSVP to info@otsegocc.com or https://members.otsegocc.com/events/details/networking-night-1128

SKATING—5:30 p.m. “Beginner Roller Skate Lessons.” $15/lesson. Includes skate rentals, instruction, skate game and admission to open skate (6:30-9 p.m.). Held each Thursday. Roll Around Skate Club, Interskate 88, 5185 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 201-5308 or https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064515077240

SWIMMING—6 p.m. “Strong Kids: SPLASH.” Children who are independent in the water move and play to music. Fees apply. Held Thursdays through 3/27. Oneonta YMCA, 20-26 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. (607) 432-0010 ext. 9 or https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61554173025782

POTTERY—6-9 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or https://www.smithyarts.org/

WORKSHOP—6 p.m. “Get Ready for Spring” Wreath with the Floral Design Class. Presented by the Winter 2025 Continuing Ed Class. Fees apply; registration required. Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School, 597 County Highway 54, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-3265 or https://www.facebook.com/cvscsd

PARTY—6 p.m. “Oreo Tasting Party.” Learn about the dark history of Oreos while blind tasting “every flavor we could find.” Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://www.facebook.com/hmloneonta

GAME—6-9 p.m. “Pitch Game Night.” All skill levels welcome. Held each Thursday. Muddy River Brewery Tap Room, 107 Winney Hill Road, Oneonta. (607) 287-8770 or https://www.facebook.com/MuddyRiverFarmBrewery

PUBLIC SPEAKING—6 p.m. Oneonta Toastmasters hold their public meeting each 2nd and 4th Thursday. Online meeting available via Zoom. Online attendees are asked to sign in at 5:50 p.m. In-person meetings held at Green Earth Health Market, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. https://oneonta.toastmastersclubs.org/

FILM SOCIETY—7 p.m. “Hancock.” Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown

LECTURE—7 p.m. “Be Informed: How to Love a Forest with Author Ethan Tapper.” Presented by the Otsego County Conservation Association. Free. Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-4488 or https://www.occainfo.org/calendar/be-informed-how-to-love-a-forest-with-author-ethan-tapper

