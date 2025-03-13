TIME OUT OTSEGO for FRIDAY, MARCH 14

Hike Gilbert Lake State Park

During the Full Moon

HIKE—2-8 p.m. “Full Moon Hike.” Hot beverages available. Bring donations for the local food bank to enter the raffle for a Gilbert Lake goodie basket. Gilbert Lake State Park, 18 CCC Road, Laurens. (607) 432-2114 or https://www.facebook.com/GilbertLakeStatePark

LUNAR ECLIPSE—2:26-3:31 a.m. Total Lunar Eclipse. https://www.space.com/what-time-total-lunar-eclipse-march-2025

BOOK CLUB—Read “How to Age Disgracefully” by Clare Pooley, then discuss with the group at 1 p.m. on 3/28. Springfield Library, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center. (315) 858-5802 or http://libraries.4cls.org/springfield/

YOGA—9 a.m. “Yoga with Vanessa.” Suggested donation applies. Held each Friday. The Gatehouse, 129 West Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/thegatehouseny

SENIOR COFFEE HOUR—10 a.m. Coffee, tea, pastries, games, puzzles, special events and good conversation. Held each Friday. Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Highway 11 Hartwick. (607) 293-6600 or https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064331334318

LIBRARY—10 a.m. “Puzzles & Coffee.” Held each Friday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

CONSERVATION—10-11:30 a.m. “State of Conservation: Coffee Talk Tour of the County.” Free, with a complimentary cup of coffee. Share ideas and ask questions with OCCA Executive Director Amy Wyant. The Gatehouse, 129 West Main Street, Morris. (607) 547-4488 or https://www.occainfo.org/calendar/state-of-conservation-coffee-talk-tour-of-the-county-roseboom-gdjmg

YOUTH—11 a.m. “Pre-K Storytime with Mary.” Free program to engage children with songs, stories, activities, more. Held each Friday. The Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext 106 or https://www.canajoharielibrary.org/

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of vegetable lasagna, Italian-blend vegetables, garlic bread and frosted birthday cake. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

LIBRARY—Noon. “Stories Come Alive.” Reading for children aged pre-K through third grade. Must be accompanied by a caregiver. Themed craft available after the story. Homeschoolers welcome. Held each Friday. Richfield Springs Public Library, 102 West Main Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-0230 or https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064602523166

BLOOD DRIVE—1-6 p.m. Otego Community Center, 5 River Street, Otego. RedCrossBlood.org

LIBRARY—1 p.m. “Homeschool Hangout.” Friend Alison discusses her year in Norway and her Kids Building Bridges project. Recommended for ages 5-18. Held each Friday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

KIDS HIKE—1-3 p.m. “Get the Kids Out: Brookwood Point.” Short hike for the kids to explore and discover as many shades of green as they can for St. Patrick’s Day. Registration required. Presented by the Otsego County Conservation Association. Brookwood Point, 6000 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-4488 or https://www.occainfo.org/calendar/get-the-kids-out-parslow-road-1

BLOOD DRIVE—1-6 p.m. In memory of Laura Emmett. Presented by the Otego Fire Department and Emergency Squad, 5 River Street, Otego. RedCrossBlood.org

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. Held Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and 6-9 p.m. on Thursday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or https://www.smithyarts.org/

SKATING—3-7 p.m., mixed use. Open Monday, Wednesday, Friday. Badger Park, 87 Beaver Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2411 or https://www.facebook.com/CooperstownFriendsoftheParks

THEATRE—3:30-5 p.m. “Free Theatre & Public Speaking Classes.” Open to kids aged 7-12. Held each Friday in March. Presented by the Future for Oneonta Foundation at Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (6070 432-1980 or https://www.facebook.com/groups/867150158049374/user/100000755018921/

ST. PATRICK’S DAY—4-7 p.m. “Corned Beef or Ham and Cabbage Dinner.’ Fees apply. Hartwick Fire Department, Company #2, 4877 State Highway 28, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8091 or https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100071529502985

ST. PATRICK’S DAY—4:30-6 p.m. “Corned Beef & Cabbage.” Fees apply. Eat in or take out. Laurens American Legion, 11 Main Street, Laurens. (607) 432-6314 or https://www.facebook.com/groups/448189265209363/

OPENING RECEPTION—5-7 p.m. “CANO Annual Members Show.” Free; open to the public. Live music by Chris Riffle. Community Arts Network of Oneonta, 11 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. https://www.canoneonta.org/

