TIME OUT OTSEGO for SATURDAY, MARCH 15

Season Finale of ‘Betelgeuse’s Galactic Vacation’

at the SUNY Oneonta Planetarium

PLANETARIUM—Fees apply. SUNY Oneonta Planetarium, Perna Science Building, Room 018A, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. (607) 436-2011 or https://suny.oneonta.edu/science-outreach-activities/planetarium

• 10:30 a.m. Finale of “Betelgeuse’s Galactic Vacation: An Alien’s Search for Planets.”

•11:30 a.m. “The Sky Tonight.”

WETLANDS TRIP—7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. “Montezuma NWR and Wetlands Trip.” View migratory waterfowl and shorebirds on their annual journey north. All-day trip; bring bag lunch, snacks, water, etc. Presented by the Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society. Carpool at Dietz Street Parking Lot, Oneonta. (607) 244-5496 or https://doas.us/

ONEONTA FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to noon. Produce, arts, crafts and more from area producers. Atrium, Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. https://oneontafarmersmarket.org/

OPEN HOUSE—9 a.m. to 3 p.m. “Annual Maple Open House.” Pancakes, vendors, shed tours and more. Continues, 3/16, 3/22 and 3/23. Winchester’s Sugar Shack, 248 Sisson Hill Road, Unadilla. (607) 226-7982 or https://www.facebook.com/winchesterssugarshack

LIBRARY—9:15 a.m. “Coffee Group.” Held each Saturday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

COOPERSTOWN FARMERS’ MARKET—10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or https://www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market

YOGA—10 a.m. “Slow Flow Yoga.” Weekly classes open to all levels. Suggested donation applies. Green Earth Health Market, Community Room, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. hello@erinrae.yoga or https://www.greenearthoneonta.com/class-schedule

SCAVENGER HUNT—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. “St. Patrick’s Day Scavenger Hunt.” Visit five of the shops of Unadilla to win. Presented by the Shop House of Consignment NY, 214 Main Street, Unadilla. (607) 369-2827 or https://www.facebook.com/shophouseofconsignmentNY

LIBRARY—10:30 a.m. “Creative Writing Class.” Presented by 20-year newspaper columnist Chris Keefer. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

CONSERVATION—10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. “Cooperstown Repair Café: Lamp Day.” Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or https://www.facebook.com/OCCAINFO

DEMONSTRATION—11 a.m. to 1 p.m. “Made in Middlefield III.” Textile, lighting, fine and rustic wood objects, and more by local artists/artisans. Informal meeting with quilter Harriet Brown, plus demonstrations. The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown. (315) 941-9607 or https://www.facebook.com/TheArtGarageCooperstown/

LIBRARY—11 a.m. Beginner Crochet Class. Continues 2nd Saturday of each month. Unadilla Public Library, 193 Main Street, Unadilla. (607) 369-3131 or https://www.facebook.com/UnadillaPublicLibrary

ARTIST TALK— Noon to 2 p.m. “A/Symmetrical Worlds.” Discussion with exhibiting artists Carol Levine and Helen Quinn. On view through 4/5. Headwaters Arts Center, 66 Main Street, Stamford. (607) 214-6040 or https://www.facebook.com/headwatersartscenter

FUNDRAISER—Noon. “Benefit Corned Beef Dinner and Benefit Auction.” Support local resident, Percy Wart Jr., through recent cancer diagnosis. Hartwick American Legion Auxiliary, 3099 County Route 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-7511 or https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100069371798161

OPEN STUDIO—1-4 p.m. Work on art projects in the company of other artists. Held each Thursday and Saturday. Free-will donations to defray heating costs. Butternut Valley Arts & Crafts Center. 124 Main Street, Morris. https://www.facebook.com/groups/635887766562044/

WORKSHOP—1-3 p.m. “Air Dry Clay Planter.” Fees apply; registration required. Main View Gallery, 73 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1890 or https://www.facebook.com/MainViewGallery

OPERA—1 p.m. “Fidelio.” Livesteam from the Metropolitan Opera House. Fees apply. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or https://www.foothillspac.org/

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. Held Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and 6-9 p.m. on Thursday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or https://www.smithyarts.org/

MUSEUM—2 p.m. “Guest Star Gallery Tour with David Brooks of Schoharie Crossing.” Discuss Erie Canal art and history. Free with regular admission. Arkell Museum, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 or https://www.canajoharielibrary.org/

CONCERT—3 p.m. “Young Person’s Concerto Competition Winner.” Competition winner Isabel Chen performs works by Bologne and Mozart. Fees apply. Presented by the Fenimore Chamber Orchestra at Christ Episcopal Church, 46 River Street, Cooperstown. https://www.fenimore-orchestra.org/events

DANCE—6 p.m. “Ecstatic Dance.” Fees apply. Yoga People of Oneonta, 50 Dietz Street, Suite L, Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/groups/248638778574664/user/100000755018921/

EXHIBIT—7 p.m. “Echoes of Otsego: A Cabaret of Community Portraits in Song and Oils by Keith Torgan.” Portrait showing; concert rescheduled to April 5. The Dunderberg Gallery, 118 Marion Avenue, Gilbertsville. (607) 783-2010 or https://www.facebook.com/groups/67159951840/user/777653982/

CONCERT—7:30 p.m. “Poetry in Motion: Featuring the Voices of Cooperstown.” Presented by the Catskill Symphony Orchestra. Fees apply. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 269-7501 or https://www.catskillsymphonyorchestra.org/concerts/poetry2024

Click here to read the FULL CALENDAR