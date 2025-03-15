TIME OUT OTSEGO for SUNDAY, MARCH 16

Sugaring Off Sundays Continue at

the Fenimore Farm & Country Village

SPRING—8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. “Sugaring Off Sundays.” Admission fees apply. Sundays through 3/30. Fenimore Farm & Country Village, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1450 or https://www.fenimorefarm.org/events/

YOGA—8 a.m. “Hatha Yoga Class with Mira.” Suggested donation applies. All levels welcome. Held each Sunday. The Gatehouse, 129 West Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/thegatehouseny

WORSHIP—10 a.m. “First Church Service.” Christ Presbyterian Church gathers for the first time to worship. Held at Otsego Christian Academy (enter through the back doors), 353 Main Street, Otego. (607) 376-7486.

CHAMPIONSHIP—10 a.m. to 8 p.m. “NYS Indoor 900 State Championship Pistol Match.” All welcome; registration required. Oneonta Sportsmen’s Club, 251 Rod and Gun Club Road, Oneonta. (607) 433-0515 or https://www.facebook.com/OneontaSportsmensClub/

FIBER—1-3 p.m. “The Gatehouse Fiber Guild.” New fiber artists welcome. Held each Sunday. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/thegatehouseny

MUSIC—1-3 p.m. “The Hardy Brothers.” The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/thegatehouseny

LIBRARY—1-4 p.m. “Cooperstown Writers Group.” Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown

MUSIC—3-5:30 p.m. “The Union Dues Tour.” Live music performed by Kristoffer Andrew Ross with Celtic Craic dancers. Red Shed Ale House, 10 Main Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-5303 or https://www.facebook.com/redshedalehouse

