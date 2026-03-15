TIME OUT OTSEGO for MONDAY, March 16

Irish Food with the Cookbook Club

COOKBOOK CLUB—6 p.m. Irish edition. Edmeston Free Library, 26 East Street, Edmeston. (607) 965-8208 or https://www.facebook.com/events/857370860678779/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

EXERCISE CLASS—9 a.m. Free; all welcome. Held each Monday and Thursday. Strawberry Hall, Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1074353188166688&set=a.418484840420196

STORY TIME—9:30 a.m. Staff share stories, activities and play. Held Mondays through Thursdays. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

ADULT EDUCATION—10-11:30 a.m. “Utqiaġvik, Point Barrow, and the Inupiaq People.” Presented by Charles Hartley. Fees may apply; registration required. Center for Continuing Adult Learning, 31 Maple Street, Oneonta. (607) 441-7370 or https://www.ccaloneonta.org/

CONNECTIONS—10:15 a.m. to noon. Chess with Pete Mateunas. Learn the game in a one-on-one setting. Held at 10:15 a.m. each Monday. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10236547779425736&set=g.1197122360496714

CONNECTIONS—11 a.m. Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support group. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10237129397085814&set=pcb.3009857549223177

CONNECTIONS—11 a.m. “Senior Walk/Cornhole.” Held Mondays and Thursdays. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=10236693252822480&set=pcb.2981702035372062

SENIOR MEALS—Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of coconut curry chicken, noodles, broccoli and tropical fruit. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

• 11:30 a.m. Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.

• Noon. Each Monday and Wednesday. Cherry Valley Facilities Corporation Café, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley.

CONNECTIONS—Noon to 12:45 p.m. Tech Support with Eric. Reservations requested. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10237129397085814&set=pcb.3009857549223177

YOUTH—1 p.m. “Homeschool Hangout.” Held each Monday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

WORKSHOP—3 p.m. “Scams 101: Are You Prepared?” Free; registration required. Presented online over Zoom by the Otsego County Office for the Aging. (607) 547-4232 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1261848602788207&set=gm.10161582667781841&idorvanity=67159951840

ART—5:30 p.m. Community Painting Class. Fees apply; registration required. Gym, Pathfinder Village, 3 Chenango Road, Edmeston. (607) 965-8377 ext. 147 or https://pathfindervillage.org/events

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