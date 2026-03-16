TIME OUT OTSEGO for TUESDAY, March 17

Irish Dance at St. Mary’s

in Cooperstown

ST. PATRICK’S DAY—6 p.m. Irish Dance. Presented by the Quigley Academy. St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church, 31 Elm Street, Cooperstown. (845) 745-1089 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=122124182727007025&set=a.122102164299007025

COMMUNITY CONVERSATIONS—8-9 a.m. Local community members gather to chat about what’s happening around Oneonta. Held each Tuesday. Green Earth Health Market, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-6600 or https://www.greenearthoneonta.com/class-schedule

STORY TIME—9:30 a.m. Staff share stories, activities and play. Held Mondays through Thursdays. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

COMMUNITY HIKE—9:45 a.m. Hike with the Susquehanna Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club. Bring appropriate equipment/water and be aware of your level of fitness. This week’s hike will be at Catskill Scenic Rail Trail, 47 Railroad Avenue, Stamford. (607) 431-8010 or https://susqadk.org/

AGRICULTURE—10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. “New Farm Manager Skills Day–Get the Tools You Need To Grow Your People.” Presented by Cornell Cooperative Extension of Schoharie and Otsego Counties. Fees apply; registration required. Extension Center, 173 South Grand Street, Cobleskill. (518) 949-3722 or https://cceschoharie-otsego.org/events

TECH HELP—10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. One-on-one friendly tech assistance. Held each Tuesday. Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 or https://engagedpatrons.org/EventsCalendar.cfm?SiteID=8271

STORYTIME—11 a.m. For ages 0-4. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=896551466338903&set=a.182156554445068

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of corned beef, boiled potatoes, boiled carrots and shamrock cookies. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

• Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.

• Each Tuesday and Thursday. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs.

SERVICES—2-4 p.m. Q&A with the Otsego County Office for the Aging on programs, services, Medicare and Medicaid insurance, and more. Held 3rd Tuesday of each month. Edmeston Free Library, 26 East Street, Edmeston. (607) 547-4232 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1138229111672016&set=a.544469607714639

YOUTH—3 p.m. “After School at the Library.” Reading, games, arts and crafts. Held each Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

ST. PATRICK’S DAY—5-9 p.m. “Traditional St. Patrick’s Day Dinner at Hawkeye Grill.” Fees apply; reservations required. The Otesaga Resort Hotel, 60 Lake Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9931 or https://www.otesaga.com/dine/seasonal-dining

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