TIME OUT OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, MARCH 19

Presentation ‘PFAS Toxins in our Food, Water and Soil’

at the Monthly Meeting of the Adirondack Mountain Club

MOUNTAIN CLUB—7 p.m.; potluck at 6 p.m. “PFAS Toxins in our Food, Water and Soil.” Presented by Bill Mattingly, volunteer chairperson of the Sierra Club Finger Lakes Group. Susquehanna Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club at Elm Park United Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. https://susqadk.org/

STORYTIME—9:30 a.m. Staff share stories, activities and play. Held Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

STORYTIME—10 a.m. Stories and crafts with Youth Librarian JoAnn Fralick. Held each Wednesday. Springfield Library, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center, (315) 858-5802 or http://libraries.4cls.org/springfield/

STORYTIME—10 a.m. Bring the children down each Wednesday to listen to a story, then participate in a related craft. Free. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus/

SUPPORT—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Half off everything except priced jewelry and furniture. Every first and third Wednesday. Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7, Oneonta. (607) 432-5335 or https://www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop/

STORYTIME—10:15 a.m. Bring babies and toddlers down each Wednesday for an entertaining story read aloud by library staff. Held each Wednesday. Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown

SENIOR MEALS—Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $10.60 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of chicken stir fry over rice, Japanese-blend vegetables and pudding with topping. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

• 11:30 a.m. Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.

• Noon. Each Monday and Wednesday. Cherry Valley Facilities Corporation Café, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley.

QUILTING—Noon to 4 p.m. “Boho Starburst Class.” Fees apply; registration required. Purchase material ahead of class. Includes four sessions held Wednesdays. Leatherstocking Quilts, 155 Main Street, Suite B, Oneonta. https://leatherstocking-quilts.square.site/classes

BLOOD DRIVE—1-6 p.m. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. RedCrossBlood.org

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. Held Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and 6-9 p.m. on Thursday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or https://www.smithyarts.org/

ART—2 p.m. “Rainbow Tree Painting on Canvas.” Free; all ages welcome. Arkell Museum & Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext. 113 or https://www.canajoharielibrary.org/

LIBRARY—2-4 p.m. “Technology Help.” Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

SKATING—3-7 p.m., mixed use. Open Monday, Wednesday, Friday. Badger Park, 87 Beaver Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2411 or https://www.facebook.com/CooperstownFriendsoftheParks

CRAFT CLUB—3 p.m. Bring a crochet, knit, or sewing project to work on or come and learn the craft. Held each Wednesday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

WORKSHOP—3:45-5 p.m. “Learn about 3D Printing: Intro to 3D Printing for Kids.” Registration required. Also held 3/26. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

FUNDRAISER—4-9 p.m. “Dine Out for a Cause.” Eat out and have a percentage of the proceeds go to benefit the hospice and palliative care patients of Helios Care. Toscana Northern Italian Grill, 76 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 267-4530 or https://www.helioscare.org/all-events/dine-out-for-a-cause/

MEDITATE—5:30-6:30 p.m. “Learn to Meditate.” Beginners and experienced meditators welcome. Free. Held Wednesdays through 4/16. The Village Library of Cooperstown, Upstairs Ballroom, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (518) 428-4692 or https://www.facebook.com/SahajaMeditationUpstateNY

ART CLASS—5:30 p.m. “Community Painting Class.” Fees apply. Pathfinder Village, 3 Chenango Road, Edmeston. (607) 965-8377 or pathfindervillage.org

CRAFT—6 p.m. “Pom Pom Bunny.” Registration required. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

ART CLASS—6-9 p.m. “Figure This! Open Studio Life Drawing.” Non-instructional workshop with nude models for sketching. Hosted by a Cooperstown Art Association member, who will be present to field questions and comments. $18/session, cash. Held each Wednesday. Cancellations will be communicated prior to session. Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or https://www.cooperstownart.com/adult-programming.html

YOGA—6:15 p.m. “Gentle Yoga: A Beginner’s Class.” Fees apply. Held each Wednesday. The Dunderberg Gallery, 118 Marion Avenue, Gilbertsville. (607) 783-2010 or https://www.facebook.com/groups/1641876026156026/user/100000467045003/

ROTARY—6:30 p.m. Presentation by Tyson Robb, coordinator of the Delaware County Department of Public Works Solid Waste Management Center. He will be highlighting the services provided to county residents, businesses and farms. Hosted by Franklin Rotary at the Open Doors United Methodist Church, corner of Main and Water streets, Franklin. franklinrotary7170@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/franklinnyrotary/

Click here to read the FULL CALENDAR